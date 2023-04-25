2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

Getting ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor? Be sure to scroll through our photo gallery showcasing the men who are most likely to land in the lineup. The heavily favored frontrunner is 2021 supporting victor (for “Mare of Easttown”) Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), but he faces stiff competition from several actors who have also clinched Emmys before.

The only past winner from this category in the running this year is Ewan McGregor, who bagged the 2021 trophy for “Halston.” He is presently seeking a second victory for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” “This is Going to Hurt” star Ben Whishaw is also in the mix after having received the corresponding supporting award for “A Very English Scandal” in 2019.

The other current hopefuls who have previously won Emmys in other categories are Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher”), Bryan Cranston (“Jerry & Marge Go Large”), and Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”).

Cranston could also be nominated for this year’s Best Drama Actor award for “Your Honor.” Others who might be recognized here and elsewhere include comedic lead contender (for “Tulsa King”) Sylvester Stallone (“Samaritan”) and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” supporting player Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Frontrunners

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

Jesse Eisenberg (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Strong Contenders

Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”)

Justin Theroux (“White House Plumbers”)

Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

Ben Whishaw (“This is Going to Hurt”)

Jake Lacy (“A Friend of the Family”)

Sam Claflin (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Matthew Fox (“Last Light”)

Possible Contenders

Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”)

Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher”)

Jay Ellis (“Somebody I Used to Know”)

Bryan Cranston (“Jerry & Marge Go Large”)

Pete Davidson (“Meet Cute”)

Andy Garcia (“Father of the Bride”)

Chaske Spencer (“The English”)

Josh Groban (“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”)

