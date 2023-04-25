2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress

Before making your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress, take a tour of our photo gallery that highlights the leading contenders. The list is comfortably led by recent SAG Award recipient Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), who missed out on an expected nomination for “Scenes from a Marriage” last year. Although she appears safer this time, the race is truly anyone’s to win.

Actresses who are looking to score on their potential second bids in this category are Amy Adams (“Disenchanted”; formerly “Sharp Objects”), Annette Bening (“Jerry & Marge Go Large”; “Mrs. Harris”), Bette Midler (“Hocus Pocus 2”; “Gypsy”), and Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”; “WandaVision”).

Olsen may be nominated against “Tiny Beautiful Things” star Kathryn Hahn, who was recognized for her own supporting performance on “WandaVision.” Hahn could also be joined in the same regard by Sydney Sweeney (“Reality”), who was nominated as a supporting cast member of “The White Lotus” last year.

Frontrunners

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”)

Strong Contenders

Naomi Watts (“The Watcher”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Reality”)

Bel Powley (“A Small Light”)

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

Amber Midthunder (“Prey”)

Annette Bening (“Jerry & Marge Go Large”)

Keira Knightley (“Boston Strangler”)

Possible Contenders

Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”)

Alicia Vikander (“Irma Vep”)

Jennifer Garner (“The Last Thing He Told Me”)

Zoe Saldana (“From Scratch”)

Amy Adams (“Disenchanted”)

Alison Brie (“Somebody I Used to Know”)

Bette Midler (“Hocus Pocus 2”)

Gloria Estefan (“Father of the Bride”)

