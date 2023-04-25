2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor

As you prepare to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor, make sure you check out our photo gallery featuring the strongest contenders. After winning for “The White Lotus” last year, “Welcome to Chippendales” cast member Murray Bartlett has a solid chance to defend his title and become the category’s first back-to-back champion.

Bartlett faces several strong challengers in this preliminary round, with his greatest threat being Paul Walter Hauser of “Black Bird.” Hauser is vying for his first Emmy nomination and win after having collected a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for the same performance.

Bartlett might also be nominated against his Emmy-nominated “White Lotus” costar, Steve Zahn, who is seeking recognition for his work on “George & Tammy.” Also in the mix is Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), who won in the corresponding lead category for “Olive Kitteridge” (2015).

Another current contender of note is Domhnall Gleeson, who could receive his first career notice for either “The Patient” or “White House Plumbers.”

Frontrunners

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)

Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Young Mazino (“Beef”)

Ciarán Hinds (“The English”)

Bowen Yang (“Fire Island”)

Strong Contenders

Greg Kinnear (“Black Bird”)

Hayden Christensen (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

Walton Goggins (“George & Tammy”)

Colin Hanks (“A Friend of the Family”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“White House Plumbers”)

David Alan Grier (“The Patient”)

Joe Cole (“A Small Light”)

Steve Zahn (“George & Tammy”)

Possible Contenders

Kumail Nanjiani (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

David Dastmalchian (“Boston Strangler”)

Rupert Friend (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

Robert Pine (“Five Days at Memorial”)

Alessandro Nivola (“Boston Strangler”)

Christopher McDonald (“The Watcher”)

Chris Cooper (“Boston Strangler”)

Russell Hornsby (“Mike”)

