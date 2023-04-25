2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress

Ready to make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress? First, take a look through our photo gallery showcasing the likeliest potential nominees. With “The White Lotus” currently classified as a drama series, 2022 victor Jennifer Coolidge can’t win here again for that show, but she does have chances at a repeat win thanks to her performances in “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Watcher.”

Merritt Wever, who already won this award for “Godless” in 2018, could now pick up a bookend trophy for “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The same applies to Julianne Nicholson (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), who took home the 2021 prize for “Mare of Easttown.”

Other actresses hoping to score on their second bids in this category include Olivia Colman (“Great Expectations”; formerly “The Night Manager”), Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”; “Hysterical Blindness”), and Anna Paquin (“A Friend of the Family”; “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee”).

The current hopefuls who have previously won Emmys in other categories are Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in Trouble”), Cherry Jones (“Five Days at Memorial”), Michael Learned (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), and Margo Martindale (“The Watcher”).

Frontrunners

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Lena Headey (“White House Plumbers”)

Cherry Jones (“Five Days at Memorial”)

Olivia Colman (“Great Expectations”)

Judy Greer (“White House Plumbers”)

Anna Paquin (“A Friend of the Family”)

Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Strong Contenders

Lily Rabe (“Love & Death”)

Carrie Coon (“Boston Strangler”)

Maria Bello (“Beef”)

Ashley Park (“Beef”)

Michael Learned (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Mckenna Grace (“A Friend of the Family”)

Suki Waterhouse (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The Watcher”)

Possible Contenders

Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”)

Kathleen Turner (“White House Plumbers”)

Julie Ann Emery (“Five Days at Memorial”)

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Harriet Walter (“This is Going to Hurt”)

Molly Ringwald (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

