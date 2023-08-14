2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Main Title Theme Music

In the 30 years since the Emmy for Best Main Title Theme Music was first awarded, the category has seen only one two-time champion: Trevor Morris (“The Tudors,” 2007; “The Borgias,” 2011). Now, after more than a decade of standing alone in that distinction, there is a particularly strong chance that he will be joined this year by either Nicholas Britell (“Andor”) or Danny Elfman (“Wednesday”), whose respective first victories came for their work on “Succession” (2019) and “Desperate Housewives” (2005).

This year marks the first time since 2017 that three series – including “Wednesday” – are concurrently nominated for both their main title theme music and visual design. The other two dual contenders are “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” with “Ms. Marvel” rounding out the music lineup as the category’s third Marvel nominee in as many years.

In order to make sense of this competitive race, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Andor” — Theme by Nicholas Britell

Outside of this category, Britell is a five-time score composition nominee with two 2023 bids for “Andor” and “Succession,” two previous ones for the latter show, and one for “The Underground Railroad.” His “Andor” theme stands out from the rest in this lineup because a unique version of it precedes each of the show’s 12 episodes. Compared to Ludwig Göransson’s un-nominated “Mandalorian” opening theme, this malleable “Star Wars” music piece is played for three times longer and is more immersive in the sense that it evolves to reflect the changing emotions viewers are meant to feel toward the show’s tragic hero.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” — Theme by Holly Amber Church

Church or Karpman would be only the fourth female champion in this category’s history after Maribeth Derry (“Fame L.A.,” 1998) and composing partners Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin (“Nurse Jackie,” 2010). Having worked on dozens of horror features and shorts over the past two decades, Church brought a high level of expertise to the creation of this anthology series’ theme, which enhances a 60-second showcase of the titular cabinet’s unsettling contents. As the string-heavy melody waxes and wanes, viewers gain a sense of the thrills and chills they will experience as each stand-alone episode plays out.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — Theme by Howard Shore

Shore’s possible triumph on his first Emmy bid would come 21 years after he succeeded on his initial Oscar nomination for scoring “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” Prior to being recruited for this TV project, he worked on every entry in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies, clinching two more Oscars (original score and song) in 2004 for the former series’ Best Picture-winning closer, “The Return of the King.” With this quietly magnificent, 90-second composition, he more than adequately prepares viewers for a return (or perhaps first) visit to Middle Earth.

“Ms. Marvel” — Theme by Laura Karpman

This theme differs from those it’s nominated against in that it plays over its series’ end credits crawl as well as the fourth episode’s closing title sequence. While grand enough to fit in with the previously nominated main suites from Marvel series “WandaVision” and “Loki,” it also stands on its own as a stylish representation of the main character’s Pakistani culture. Karpman first earned recognition in this category for the docuseries “Why We Hate” (2020), which is also the program for which she won her sole score composition Emmy.

“Wednesday” — Theme by Danny Elfman

After receiving a notice for his “Simpsons” theme in 1990 and being honored for his “Desperate Housewives” one in 2005, Elfman was given the 2016 Best Music Direction award for a “Live from Lincoln Center” special focused on his work in Tim Burton’s films. The first season of “Wednesday” having been produced and partially directed by Burton makes it the 28th project he and Elfman have collaborated on since the mid-1980s. Using the iconic “Addams Family” theme song as a jumping off point, Elfman incorporates choral chants and deep instrumental tones to let viewers know that this version of Wednesday Addams is the darkest and most seriously troubled of all.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Main Title Theme Music? Although one might assume the opposite, it’s usually not advantageous for a nominee in this category to also be up for Best Main Title Design. Just three series (“Six Feet Under,” 2002, “Da Vinci’s Demons,” 2013, and “Stranger Things,” 2017) have ever taken both prizes at once, while “Carnival Row,” “WandaVision,” and “Only Murders in the Building” have each lost both within the last three years alone. This could hurt this year’s dual nominees, but the fact that there are three of them (as there were in 2017) might actually help one (most likely “Wednesday”) join the group of multi-category conquerors or at least win here.

It’s also worth noting that no continuing series that has been simultaneously nominated for both its music composition and main title theme has won the latter award since 2006 (“Masters of Horror”). Either “Andor” or “Wednesday” could achieve both honors, but the likeliest scenario will involve Britell being lauded for one of his scores and (barring a very possible upset on the part of Shore) Elfman winning for his more distinctive theme music.

