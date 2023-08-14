2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Music and Lyrics

Five-time Grammy champion “Weird Al” Yankovic will be halfway to EGOT status if he succeeds on any of his three 2023 Emmy nominations for his biographical telefilm, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” Based on Gold Derby’s odds, the indelible artist is heavily favored to triumph in not one but two categories: Best TV Movie and Best Music and Lyrics. When it comes to the latter race, the vast majority of our predictors have chosen wisely by backing Yankovic’s “Now You Know,” which would fit right in with the seven comedic songs that have won the same award over the past decade.

“Now You Know” is the only song in the current Best Music and Lyrics lineup that doesn’t derive from a continuing comedy or drama series. Included among those that do is “Your Personal Trash Man Can,” which has brought “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” its third songwriting nomination. Category newcomer “Ted Lasso” takes up two slots with “A Beautiful Game” and “Fought & Lost,” while the remaining two are filled by “Marriage is a Dungeon” from “Ginny & Georgia” and “All About Me” from “The L Word: Generation Q.”

In order to determine just how safe it is to predict “Now You Know” for the win, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Marriage is a Dungeon” from “Ginny & Georgia”

Episode: “Hark! Darkness Descends!”

Songwriters: Ben Bromfield and Lili Haydn

The shortest song in this lineup is performed by supporting characters Max (Sara Waisglass) and Bracia (Tameka Griffiths) during a high school production of the fictional stage musical “Wellington.” As its title suggests, the punchy, piano-backed number serves as an ultimately unheeded warning against marriage delivered by a bitter witch who believes “love is just a weapon” and “beauty is an illusion.”

“All About Me” from “The L Word: Generation Q”

Episode: “Questions for the Universe”

Songwriters: Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman, and Taura Stinson

During this sequel series’ sole musical episode, main character Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) bares her soul with this highly personal song (complete with a 25-second rap break) in which she demands to be heard as she proclaims her newfound confidence. All three of the tune’s writers are first-time Emmy nominees, but Stinson has previously received film academy recognition for crafting “Mighty River” for Mary J. Blige to sing in “Mudbound” (2018).

“Your Personal Trash Man Can” from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: “Susan”

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore

This recently concluded series is now the second live action, non-sketch one to compete here in three different years, following “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which happened to pull off its only win on its third try in 2019. As the opening number of a three-act industrial musical entitled “Private Waste Management,” “Your Personal Trash Man Can” involves a quartet of chipper actors singing the praises of nighttime garbage collectors before incorporating metal trash can lids into a tap dance routine.

“A Beautiful Game” from “Ted Lasso”

Episode: “So Long, Farewell”

Songwriters: Max Martin, Ed Sheeran, and Foy Vance

Martin, who is responsible for more than two dozen Billboard number one singles, teamed with two-time chart topper Sheeran and his record label signee Vance to create this song for the third season (and probable series) finale of “Ted Lasso.” Sheeran, who has four Grammys under his belt, performs the poignant song off screen as the titular coach shows his Premier League players a tear-jerking goodbye video just before they hit the field for their final game of the season.

“Fought & Lost” from “Ted Lasso”

Episode: “Mom City”

Songwriters: Jamie Hartman, Tom Howe, and Sam Ryder

The second “Ted Lasso” song in this bunch is played over the closing scenes of the latest season’s penultimate episode, which brings in Ted’s mother for a visit that eventually leads to a tense yet extremely therapeutic confrontation. 2023 Brit nominee Ryder passionately vocalizes the lyrics, which are co-credited to 2021 theme music contender Howe and speak for people who are so accustomed to failing that they’ve found a special kind of glory in it.

“Now You Know” from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Episode: n/a

Songwriter: Al Yankovic

Clocking in at over five minutes, this novelty song is the longest in this group and the only one that plays over its program’s end credits. The latter distinction also applies to 2016 and 2017 Emmy recipients “Til It Happens to You” and “Letter to the Free,” which respectively closed out the documentaries “The Hunting Ground” and “13th.” Like the many parody songs Yankovic has released since 1979, this original effort in which the artist speaks for himself is endearingly silly and even epic in its own way.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics? It’s important to note that “Weird” is also expected to take the Best Music for a TV Movie/Limited Series prize and thus become the first program to ever simultaneously win Emmys for both score composition and songwriting. While it’s certainly capable of achieving this unprecedented feat, prognosticators may want to consider alternate options in both races. The good news for Yankovic (who didn’t compose his movie’s score) is that a slim majority of the programs that have recently vied for both music awards at once have had more luck in the song category.

“Ted Lasso” will probably be impacted by the fact that, except for “Liberty Weekend” (1987) and “Cop Rock” (1991), every show that has received exactly two same-year song nominations has experienced double losses. It also doesn’t help that, unlike eight of the last 10 winning songs, both of the Apple TV+ series’ entries are simply played over scenes instead of being performed on screen. While that also applies to “Now You Know,” the end credits song is essentially in a league of its own thanks to its attention-grabbing structure and self-referential lyrics. All things considered, there is surprisingly little risk involved in joining the consensus that “Weird” will make history by conquering both music categories.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions