2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Music for a Series

Following the announcement of this year’s Emmy nominations, Nicholas Britell joined Ramin Djawadi as only the second person to simultaneously earn music composition notices for his work on multiple continuing programs. Since his predecessor’s dual 2018 bids led to a win for “Game of Thrones” and a loss for “Westworld,” there is plenty of reason to expect Britell to be lauded for either “Andor” or “Succession,” but it’s tough to tell which of his scores voters will actually go for.

Britell, who came up short on his first two Best Music for a Series bids for “Succession” (2020, 2022), is one of only two returning contenders in this year’s lineup, along with Chris Bacon, who shares his “Wednesday” nomination with category newcomer Danny Elfman. The remaining two slots are filled by Gustavo Santaolalla (“The Last of Us”) and Cristobal Tapia de Veer (“The White Lotus”), the latter of whom took the 2022 Best Music for a TV Movie/Limited Series prize for the same program.

In order to determine whether Britell can reasonably count on achieving his first victory here, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Andor” — Music by Nicholas Britell

Episode: “Rix Road”

Outside of this category, Britell’s Emmys resume includes a 2019 theme music win for “Succession” and a 2021 composing nomination for the limited series “The Underground Railroad.” His potential “Andor” victory would come for his work in the first season finale, during which main character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pays his respects to his deceased adoptive mother before once again escaping death and finally reconnecting with his antagonistic mentor, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

“The Last of Us” — Music by Gustavo Santaolalla

Episode: “Long, Long Time”

In this rather special, highly praised installment of this dystopian drama, side characters Bill and Frank (guest acting nominees Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett) build a 16-year romantic relationship after the latter stumbles onto the former’s heavily guarded property. Before scoring the TV series, Santaolalla created the music for the entire eponymous video game franchise. He earned his first Emmy nomination in 2012 for crafting the “Hell on Wheels” theme after achieving back-to-back Best Original Score Oscar wins for “Brokeback Mountain” (2006) and “Babel” (2007).

“Succession” — Music by Nicholas Britell

Episode: “Connor’s Wedding”

Britell’s first two bids in this category were for the second and third season “Succession” episodes “This is Not for Tears” and “Chiantishire,” both of which were, like “Connor’s Wedding,” respectively written and directed by current Emmy contenders Jesse Armstrong and Mark Mylod. In this pivotal and incredibly well-received chapter, Waystar CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) finally yet very suddenly kicks the bucket, leaving his four adult children and pool of possible successors absolutely distraught.

“Wednesday” — Music by Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman

Episode: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

These two composers have worked together on a dozen other projects over the past decade, including “Wednesday” executive producer and director Tim Burton’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Dumbo.” Elfman’s first and Bacon’s third nomination in this category (following his 2010s bids for “Smash” and “Bates Motel”) is in recognition of their music from the black comedy series’ second episode, during which Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) relies on her physic visions to begin investigating murders that have occurred on her private school’s campus.

“The White Lotus” — Music by Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Episode: “In the Sandbox”

Tapia de Veer, who also won the 2022 Best Main Title Theme Music Emmy for “The White Lotus,” was initially nominated in this category for 2018’s “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” If he is honored for this episode in which various Sicilian resort guests continue to weave complex sexual webs, he will follow Jeff Beal (“Monk”; “Nightmares & Dreamscapes” and “The Company”; “House of Cards”) as only the second individual to have won the theme music and continuing and limited series composition awards.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Music for a Series? All things considered, Britell’s double dip practically guarantees his success, but prognosticators should proceed with caution if they feel the urge to pick his “Succession” score over his “Andor” one. As this year’s nominations leader, the former series is bound to rake in several wins for its final season, but its two previous music composition losses should raise alarm since only one show produced over the last two decades (“House of Cards,” 2015) has initially conquered the category on its third try. Voters have so far been content with having simply honored Britell’s “Succession” theme music in 2019 and are heavily prone to bestowing the composition award upon new programs, such as “Severance” (2022) and “The Mandalorian” (2020).

One can’t exactly count out either freshman series challenging “Andor” for this prize, but “Wednesday” is in trouble given the fact that it will have been preceded by only two comedic winners: “Love, American Style” (1973) and “Pushing Daisies” (2008). Elfman has a much better chance of beating Britell in the Best Main Title Theme Music race, leaving the dual contender primed for a composing victory. Although history does favor him winning for “Andor,” his well-known and highly praised “Succession” work absolutely can and probably will overcome its hurdles.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions