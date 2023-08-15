2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Music for a TV Movie/Limited Series

This year, for the first time since 2018, three TV movies have received Emmy nominations for their original music scores. It has also been that long since a telefilm has won the award for Best Music for a TV Movie/Limited Series, but “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is expected to close that gap soon. In fact, Gold Derby’s Emmy predictors have pushed the absurd biopic to the front of both this and the Best Music and Lyrics races, setting it up for an unprecedented dual triumph.

The other films currently vying for said music composition prize are “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Prey,” both of which are also competing against “Weird” in the main Best TV Movie category. Rounding out the score lineup are limited series “Ms. Marvel” and “A Small Light,” which, per Emmy rules, have submitted one episode each.

In order to discern the possibility of any program stopping “Weird” from winning, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Hocus Pocus 2” — Music by John Debney

Three decades after he scored the original “Hocus Pocus” film, Debney returned to compose the music for its televised sequel in which the Sanderson sister witches reemerge to wreak more havoc on modern-day Salemites. The prolific artist has already collected Emmys for scoring the drama series “The Young Riders” (1991) and “The Cape” (1997) and creating the theme music for “SeaQuest DSV” (1994). His only previous nomination in this category came in 2012 for his work on “Hatfields & McCoys.”

“Ms. Marvel” — Music by Laura Karpman

Karpman is specifically nominated for this miniseries’ fifth and penultimate episode, “Time and Again,” during which the titular Marvel superheroine interacts with her ancestors via time travel. In addition to also earning recognition for the same show’s theme music, she has previously received composing notices for “Odyssey 5” (2003), “Masters of Science Fiction” (2008), and “Lovecraft Country” (2021), plus a scoring win for the docuseries “Why We Hate” (2020).

“Prey” — Music by Sarah Schachner

Before she reaped her first Emmy nomination for the seventh entry in the “Predator” horror movie franchise, Schachner was best known for her contributions to the “Call of Duty” and “Assassin’s Creed” video game series. Coincidentally, Debney composed the music for the fifth “Predator” film, 2010’s “Predators,” while the first two installments’ scores were crafted by Emmy winner Alan Silvestri (Best Music for a Series and Best Main Title Theme Music, “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” 2014).

“A Small Light” — Music by Ariel Marx

This eight-part limited series that chronicles Miep Gies’s aid of Anne Frank and her family during the Holocaust would achieve this honor for its seventh episode, “What Can Be Saved,” in which Gies resolves to bribe the Gestapo to release her Jewish friends after their hiding place is discovered. Marx is a first-time Emmy nominee whose other TV projects include the 2022 limited programs “Candy” and “A Friend of the Family” and a 2023 “Black Mirror” installment.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — Music by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson

As unconventional as this musical biopic is, its score often resembles that of a typical film within the genre in a way that heightens its many absurdly comedic moments. Over the past 10 years, Birenberg and Robinson have collaborated on many projects, including the TV series “Cobra Kai,” “Die Hart,” “Florida Man,” and “Twisted Metal” as well as theatrical films like “Frozen,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” and “Ant-Man.”

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Music for a TV Movie/Limited Series? Since it isn’t nominated elsewhere, “A Small Light” essentially has no chance, given that the last program to win here on a single overall bid was “Eloise at the Plaza” in 2003. Over the last decade, this statistic has unilaterally hindered almost a dozen composition hopefuls (including 2022’s “A Very English Scandal”) and the unfortunate streak isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

While it is impossible for any of this category’s current nominees to emulate the last four victors’ base win total of 10, “Weird” can come pretty close by collecting up to seven additional Emmys. The fact that all four of the most recent composition honorees also prevailed in the Best Limited Series category bolsters the generally agreed upon notion of a “Weird” score victory being coupled with a Best TV Movie one. Its previously mentioned composition and songwriting win combo would, on the other hand, be totally unprecedented, but it’s hard to deny that all signs point to it being on the precipice of making history across the board.

