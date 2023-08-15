2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Music Supervision

In spite of the fact that only two “Stranger Things” episodes streamed during the 2022-2023 Emmys eligibility period, the Netflix series is currently in the running for five creative arts awards, including three that it just won last year. In its quest for its second consecutive Best Music Supervision victory, it faces an even mix of programs it defeated in 2022 and ones that are new to the category.

Since being introduced six years ago, the music supervision Emmy has gone to four different series, with “Stranger Things” having been preceded on the list of winners by “Big Little Lies” (2017), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018-2020), and “I May Destroy You” (2021). After coming up short last year, “Maisel” could now potentially achieve its fourth victory, while “The White Lotus” has a shot at avenging its own 2022 loss. Rounding out the lineup are first-timers “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “Ted Lasso.”

In order to determine whether any show can stop “Stranger Things” from establishing a winning streak, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” — Frankie Pine

Episode: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

The antepenultimate episode of this limited series about a fictional 1970s rock group incorporates a bevy of preexisting songs to punctuate the dramatic tension among the bandmates. As viewers witness the highs and lows of the characters’ winter 1976-77 tour, they are treated to well-timed uses of hits like The Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz,” Boston’s “More Than a Feeling,” and The Bellamy Brothers’ “Let Your Love Flow.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Robin Urdang

Episode: “Four Minutes”

This marks the second consecutive and final time that Urdang has been nominated for one of this comedy series’ season finales. As the story of the titular stand-up comic winds down over 75 minutes, Urdang works in several striking mid-20th century recordings, including Bobby Short’s cover of Cole Porter’s “I Happen to Love New York” and Barbra Streisand’s enchanting rendition of the Billy Barnes showtune “I Stayed Too Long at the Fair.”

“Stranger Things” — Nora Felder

Episode: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

After her “Stranger Things” work was recognized in 2017, 2018, and 2020, Felder won her first Emmy thanks in large part to her use of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” during a key fourth season episode. In this 142-minute closing chapter of the same season, she reintegrates the 1985 song that she helped land on the 2022 Billboard Hot 100 chart and applies such recognizable needle drops as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

“Ted Lasso” — Christa Miller and Tony Von Pervieux

Episode: “So Long, Farewell”

Miller and Von Pervieux are both Emmy first-timers whose professional partnership also extends to the new Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” on which she plays a regular character as well. This sports comedy’s first music supervision mention comes for its third season (and probable series) finale, which features songs such as Cat Stevens’s “Father and Son,” The Cure’s “In Between Days,” and Ed Sheeran’s Emmy-nominated “A Beautiful Game.”

“The White Lotus” — Gabe Hilfer

Episode: “Bull Elephants”

This nomination, which follows Hilfer’s 2022 bid for “Ozark” (“The Cousin of Death”), makes him the third person and first man to earn recognition in this category for two different programs, after Jen Malone (“Atlanta”; “Euphoria”) and Liza Richardson (“Watchmen”; “Lovecraft Country”). “The White Lotus” itself follows “Stranger Things,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Euphoria” on the list of shows that have competed here multiple times, since Janet Lopez picked up a bid for the first season last year.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Music Supervision? While one might think to point to the category’s two limited series winners in support of “Daisy Jones & the Six,” it’s important to keep in mind that three others (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Watchmen,” and “The White Lotus”) have lost this award to continuing programs. Still, Pine’s work will undoubtedly appeal to a wide range of voters based on her series’ relatively unique musical premise and her episode’s incorporation of some of the most popular songs from the 1970s.

Speaking of attracting voters, the cultural phenomenon that sparked from Felder’s original use of “Running Up That Hill” naturally subsided after she won last year and has understandably not been replicated. Whereas the first “Stranger Things” victory may have been undeniable, no one is exactly clamoring for it to win again, especially since some of the biggest musical moments in its latest installment are built around the reuse of Bush’s song. Although the drama series still poses a sizable threat thanks to its well-received use of “Master of Puppets,” what would make a bit more sense in this case is the TV academy going for the one show that’s all about music.

