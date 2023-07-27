2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Reality Host

Since the amount of Best Reality Host entrants on the first-round Emmy nominations ballot dropped from 84 in 2022 to 67 in 2023, the number of slots in the final lineup was lowered from six to five. This led to the simple outcome of the previously-nominated “Shark Tank” hosts being left out and RuPaul Charles being primed for his eighth consecutive win for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since first earning recognition for the competition series in 2016, the self-proclaimed queen of drag has handily defeated 31 individual presenters from 17 different programs.

RuPaul has already battled almost all of his current challengers three times each, with the only oddball being Maya Rudolph, who just started hosting “Baking It” with former “Making It” nominee Amy Poehler. The other returning hopefuls, all of whom are on their fourth consecutive bids, are Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”), and the five hosts of “Queer Eye.”

RuPaul will likely have no trouble defending his title yet again, but let’s take a closer look at each nominee to determine whether an end to his streak is possible. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

This quintet have held their positions as the “Queer Eye” fab five since the rebooted series premiered on Netflix in 2018. Just like on the 2003-2007 Bravo show of the same name, each host specifies in one area of life improvement (design, culture, fashion, food, or grooming) and spends each episode sharing their expertise with a different person in need of it. Every new regular season finds the group in a different general area of the United States, with the most recent setting having been New Orleans, Louisiana.

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”)

Comedian Byer has hosted this Netflix baking competition series since 2018 and has received two producing Emmy nominations for it (2021-2022) in addition to her four bids in this category. She also has one variety writing notice to her name for her Netflix stand-up special “BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” (2022). Her latest hosting mention comes for the seventh “Nailed It” season, which consists of four Halloween-themed episodes each featuring a different set of three amateur bakers competing for a $10,000 prize.

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

RuPaul, who has hosted all 15 seasons of “Drag Race” since its launch in 2009, made history just two years ago by becoming the most-awarded Black individual in Emmys history. In addition to winning this award seven times, he has also collected four Best Competition Program trophies for “Drag Race” (2018-2021) and one Best Unstructured Reality Program one for the companion series “Untucked” (2021). So far, the main show (which now airs on MTV) has won a total of 26 Emmys from 66 nominations.

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

Lakshmi, who began hosting this Bravo culinary competition show in its second season, recently confirmed that the concluded 20th iteration marks the end of her tenure. This is her second solo nomination in this category after sharing her first two (2009, 2020) with Tom Colicchio and third (2021) with Colicchio and Gail Simmons. She is also in the running for this year’s Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Emmy as the presenter of Hulu’s “Taste the Nation.”

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (“Baking It”)

Rudolph, who has hosted both seasons of this Peacock series, was joined this time by Poehler after originally co-presenting with Andy Samberg. The show is a cooking-focused spin-off of NBC’s “Making It,” for which Poehler and Nick Offerman picked up three hosting notices (2019-2020, 2022). Both women have conquered the Best Comedy Guest Actress category as “Saturday Night Live” hosts, while Rudolph (who follows Byer as this category’s second Black female nominee) also has two voice acting wins for “Big Mouth” under her belt.

So, who will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Reality Host? Simply put, it’s hard to imagine Emmy voters going for any of RuPaul’s competitors now after having ignored each of them three to four times already. Bonafide Emmy darling Rudolph does add some new blood to the mix for the first time since 2020, but even she has a very slim chance of actually prevailing.

It’s safe to say that RuPaul’s successful streak will eventually end the way one of the category’s only two others did. That is, he will either suddenly stop being nominated altogether, like Jeff Probst (“Survivor”) in 2012, or finally lose to a brand new nominee, like Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”) did to the “Drag Race” host himself in 2016. Since the first outcome is impossible and the second hinges on Rudolph (and Poehler) overcoming near-impossible odds, he appears to have nothing to worry about for the time being.

