2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Structured Reality Program

Ever since its inaugural season was honored with the 2018 Emmy for Best Structured Reality Program, “Queer Eye” has dominated the category and shows no signs of stopping. In its quest for its sixth consecutive victory, the lifestyle series faces four shows that have each lost to it at least once before and have existed for an average of 15 years. Included among them is “Shark Tank,” which won here four years in a row before “Queer Eye” came along and ended its streak.

Indeed, only “Shark Tank” and “Queer Eye” have triumphed in this category since it splintered off from the catch-all Best Reality Program one in 2014. The three 2023 nominees attempting to become the third series to take this specific prize are “Antiques Roadshow,” “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and “Love Is Blind.”

In order to determine whether any show has a realistic shot at blocking another “Queer Eye” win, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

The longest-running series in this group has been a PBS programming staple since 1997, while the BBC One show on which it is based has been on the air since 1979. Having previously earned program nominations in 2002, 2003, and every year from 2005 to 2013, it now stands with “Shark Tank” as one of only two series to have made appearances in all 10 Best Structured Reality Program lineups. During its 27th and latest season, its expert antique appraisers set up camp in five different U.S. states: California, Idaho, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Vermont.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

Having aired its pilot episode in 2006, this 37-season series has held the distinction of being the oldest one on Food Network’s docket since “Good Eats” ended its original run in 2012. More than 500 episodes in, host Guy Fieri still hasn’t run out of North American eateries to visit or restaurateurs to befriend. After initially competing for the defunct reality series award in 2013, the show earned its first five structured program nominations between 2014 and 2019.

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

Since its February 2020 debut, this series has strayed from the Netflix tradition of dropping entire seasons at once by instead distributing each new set of episodes over a three-week timeframe. Its third program nomination (following ones in 2020 and 2022) technically comes for its third and fourth seasons, which both streamed entirely within the current Emmys eligibility period. As usual, each of the newest seasons features 30 single people attempting to make purely auditory love connections that will ideally lead to marriage proposals.

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

This series in which five queer lifestyle experts travel around America (and occasionally outside of it) to help people in need is based on the mid-2000s Bravo show with the same name and premise, which was initially known as “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Long before this category was established, the old series took the 2004 Best Reality Program prize and was nominated again in 2005 against “Antiques Roadshow” and eventual winner “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Having wrapped its 14th season in May 2023, this entrepreneurial pitch series is the third longest-running of the nearly four dozen international adaptations of Japan’s “The Tigers of Money,” after the U.K. (19 seasons) and Canadian (17) versions of “Dragon’s Den.” In addition to now having been put in the running for this award 10 times, the show picked up Best Reality Program bids in 2012 and 2013, losing to “Undercover Boss” in both cases.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Structured Reality Program? Since its team of six panelists missed out on a Best Reality Host nomination for the first time in four years, it’s especially unlikely that “Shark Tank” will make a comeback in this category. In fact, the only show in this lineup that did receive a 2023 hosting bid is “Queer Eye,” which seems to have benefitted from such recognition over the past three years, although its starring quintet have never won.

Fieri’s show’s resurgence should give predictors pause, but it still doesn’t pose much of a threat, and neither does “Antiques Roadshow,” which has had three times as many chances to win but has always failed. At this point, it’s extremely safe to say that the “Queer Eye” winning streak will only conclude once the series itself is over or when a completely new show swoops in and steals its thunder.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions