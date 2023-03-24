2023 Emmy Predictions: Best TV Movie

Before you make your 2023 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie, take a look through our photo gallery featuring the telefilms most likely to land in this year’s lineup. As it stands, The Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and Hulu’s “Fire Island” are locked in a tight struggle for first place.

“Fire Island” would be the first Hulu movie ever nominated in this category, as would “Prey” or “Boston Strangler.”

Disney+’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” took this prize last year, and the streamer’s winning streak could continue with “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Disenchanted,” or “Pinocchio.”

HBO has produced more Best TV Movie winners than any other network or streamer, but its last victory came back in 2020 (for “Bad Education”). Its best shot at a 23rd win lies with “Reality,” followed by “Father of the Bride.”

Also in the running is NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” which may have an advantage in that “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” won this award just two years ago. If enough voters do feel the holiday spirit, they might also recognize “A Waltons Thanksgiving” and “Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist.”

Frontrunners

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

“Fire Island”

“Prey”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Jerry & Marge Go Large”

“Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist”

Strong Contenders

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Boston Strangler”

“Reality”

“Father of the Bride”

“Somebody I Used to Know”

“Disenchanted”

Possible Contenders

“Honor Society”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Shotgun Wedding”

“A Waltons Thanksgiving”

“Meet Cute”

“The People We Hate at the Wedding”

