2023 Emmy Predictions: Best TV Movie

This year, for the first time since 2018, multiple Best TV Movie Emmy nominees have also earned recognition for their writing or directing, seemingly indicating a return to form for the time-honored program format. The current race for the main telefilm prize is also one of the most compelling in recent memory, as every one of the five contenders has a unique set of advantages that could put it over the top.

After winning the Critics Choice and PGA Awards for Best TV Movie earlier this year, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is the natural frontrunner in the corresponding Emmy contest. The vast majority of Gold Derby’s participating users concur, but they also erroneously expected last year’s award to go to “The Survivor” rather than “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.” With that in mind, it’s important to pay attention to what makes “Weird” vulnerable against its challengers and consider that it being so far ahead in the race might be another fluke.

In order to make sense of this complex competition, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

Legendary musician Dolly Parton co-produced this holiday special in which she plays a fictionalized version of herself who embarks on a journey to lift people’s spirits with the help of celebrity guests such as Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, and Miley Cyrus. This is the fourth Parton movie to contend for this award, following “Christmas of Many Colors” (2017), “Heartstrings: These Old Bones” (2020), and 2021 winner “Christmas on the Square.”

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

This romantic comedy, which also received a nomination for star Joel Kim Booster’s teleplay, is a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set at the titular vacation destination. Standing in for the Bennet sisters are five tricenarian, gay men who all have different outlooks regarding romantic relationships. Over the course of one fateful week, their sensibilities are tested like never before as they come into contact with an array of new friends and enemies.

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

The long-awaited sequel to 1993’s “Hocus Pocus” fleshes out Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sanderson sister characters as they are once again resurrected by Salem teenagers hundreds of years after their original deaths. Featuring Emmy winners Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham in supporting roles, the movie offers another dose of family fun as the bumbling witchy trio wreak their special brand of havoc and learn just how much they really mean to each other.

“Prey” (Hulu)

This prequel to the 1987 theatrical film “Predator” is the first TV movie since 2014’s “The Normal Heart” and “Sherlock: His Last Vow” to earn both writing and directing nominations. As the seventh entry in its franchise, it centers on an 18th century Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) who finds herself at odds with a highly intelligent and powerful human hunter from another planet. The film was directed and co-written by Dan Trachtenberg, whose credits include “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Black Mirror: Playtest.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Roku’s second nomination in this category (following its 2022 bid for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”) comes for this unconventional biographical movie about Al Yankovic’s rise to stardom in the 1980s. It received a total of eight nominations, including one for star Daniel Radcliffe and others for Yankovic’s script and original song, “Now You Know.” Also included in the cast are Evan Rachel Wood, Quinta Brunson, and Rainn Wilson as parodic versions of Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Demento.

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best TV Movie? Based on the industry accolades and positive reception it has attracted, “Weird” certainly has what it takes to achieve this honor. What’s more, its status as a broadly comedic, musical biopic should appeal to a wide range of academy members, whose taste in telefilms has recently skewed toward feel-good fare with nostalgic tinges. “Fire Island” and “Prey” might seem like strong alternatives, but the fact that they both hail from Hulu could hurt them, since no network or platform has been able to survive vote splitting in this category since 2015.

Prognosticators should take a lesson from last year and not hastily dismiss “Hocus Pocus 2,” which represents Disney+’s only shot at a second consecutive victory and happens to be loaded with nostalgia. One also mustn’t discount Parton’s movie, simply given her track record here. Although “Weird” probably will prevail, this is perhaps the category where it makes the most sense to go against the grain, if done wisely.

