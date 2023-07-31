2023 Emmy Predictions: Best TV Movie/Limited Series Casting

Since 2022 Best TV Movie/Limited Series Casting Emmy victor “The White Lotus” is currently classified as a continuing drama, it can’t pull an “American Crime Story” and win the same award for its second season. This leaves the door open for this year’s five new nominees, one of which has already established itself as an especially strong frontrunner. The generally expected winner is Netflix’s “Beef,” which features a primarily Asian cast that includes individually nominated actors Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Ali Wong, and Steven Yeun.

Even if “Beef” falters here, Netflix can still depend on “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which, like “American Crime Story,” is part of the Ryan Murphy TV universe. Rounding out this lineup are limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video) and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX) and telefilm “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku).

In order to determine whether “Beef” truly will dominate its competitors, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to make your predictions in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories by September 9.

“Beef” — Claire Koonce and Charlene Lee

Koonce and Lee, whose casting partnership began with a 2017 installment of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” earned this series one of its 13 Emmy nominations. The 10-part black comedy, which premiered in early April, stars Wong and Yeun as two Asian American millennials whose lives become irrevocably intertwined following a fateful road rage incident.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” — Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner

Arteta and Davis-Wagner, whose past collaborations include the Oscar-winning films “Adaptation,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “Her,” have achieved their first TV academy recognition for this 10-episode musical drama, which was adapted from the novel of the same name. Inspired by the turbulent tenures of several real 1970s bands, it tells the story of a group of fictional rockers who end up squandering their massive success.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” — Jodi Angstreich and Laura Rosenthal

This eight-part adaptation of the eponymous 2019 book focuses on a divorced man whose ex-wife suddenly disappears, causing him to revisit the failure of their relationship. If former “Unbelievable” (2020) nominees Angstreich and Rosenthal prevail this time, the latter will tie the record for most wins in this category after previously being lauded for “Mildred Pierce” (2011) and “Olive Kitteridge” (2015).

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, and Robert J. Ulrich

Over the years, this trio has worked together on many Murphy productions, beginning with the WB series “Popular” in 1999. After all sharing in a 2005 drama casting nomination for “Nip/Tuck,” Dawson and Ulrich triumphed on their second of two comedy bids for “Glee” (2011) and amassed four mentions in this category for “American Horror Story” (2012-2015) and another for “Feud” (2017). Here, they help tell the true story of Dahmer’s serial killing spree, which is known to have lasted from 1978 to 1991.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — Wendy O’Brien

After taking the 2022 comedy casting prize for “Abbott Elementary,” O’Brien is simultaneously seeking a second consecutive win in that category. Her very first Emmy nomination came in 2004 for her work on the drama series “Carnivale.” This unconventional biopic about the early days of its subject’s parody songwriting career is the first TV movie to receive a casting nomination since “Jesus Christ Superstar” (2018) and would be the first to win the award since “Behind the Candelabra” (2013).

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Casting? Since only a handful of telefilms have prevailed here since the turn of the century and none have in a full decade, it would be best to hold off on predicting “Weird” and go for one of the limited series instead. The truth is, there isn’t a strong argument to be made against “Beef,” the cast of which helped make it one of the year’s most undeniably popular programs. Among others, this is an area where many voters will definitely want to honor the show.

TV academy members will also probably be swayed by the historic impact of “Beef” taking this prize, since it has only ever gone to a few programs with primarily non-white casts, none of which were Asian-led. Also given Netflix’s track record in the category and frequent winner HBO’s current absence from it, “Beef” basically has this sewn up.

