2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Variety Special Directing

Five years after scoring back-to-back Emmy wins for helming the 89th and 90th Oscars, Glenn Weiss could clinch his fifth Best Variety Special Directing trophy for his work on the latest Academy Awards ceremony. Given the knowledge that Jimmy Kimmel hosted said two 2010s Oscars events as well as the one Weiss is currently nominated for, a majority of Gold Derby’s Emmy predictors expect history to simply repeat itself, and they are wise to think so.

Weiss’s most formidable challengers in this contest are producing Emmy winner Jay-Z and seven-time directing nominee Hamish Hamilton, who are recognized for conducting Rihanna’s halftime performance at the most recent Super Bowl. Also in the mix are the directors of the stand-up specials “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” and “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” and the career retrospective “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.”

In order to determine just how likely Weiss’s potential win is, let’s take a closer look at each nominee. Be sure to visit our predictions center to make your own picks in this and 29 other Creative Arts Emmy categories.

“Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show” — Hamish Hamilton and Jay-Z

Jay-Z won his first Emmy for producing the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured a group performance by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. He was also nominated for producing The Weeknd’s solo halftime show in 2021. Hamilton’s Emmys history includes three halftime show directing nominations (2018, 2020, 2022) and others for helming one summer Olympics opener (2013) and two Academy Awards ceremonies (2014-2015).

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” — Paul Miller

Miller, who received a 2018 producing nomination for “The Carol Burnett Show: 50th Anniversary Special,” has won two Emmys as director of the 52nd Tony Awards (1999) and executive producer of the children’s program “It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown” (2016). In addition to earning recognition for directing the 2001 Tonys, he has also racked up notices for producing several other variety specials, including two starring comedian Kathy Griffin.

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” — Joel Gallen

Gallen, whose professional relationship with Rock has lasted decades and whose past credits include the comedian’s 2004 “Never Scared” special, reunited with him for this project, which was sold as Netflix’s first global live event. Aside from winning Best Variety Special for “America: A Tribute to Heroes” in 2002, he has earned directing mentions for that program and “The 25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert” (2010) as well as six more producing nominations.

“95th Oscars” — Glenn Weiss

Since 2003, Weiss has amassed a whopping three dozen Emmy nominations, including six unsuccessful ones for directing the Oscars (2009, 2011-2015, 2019). His 12 other wins have all come for directing or producing Tony Awards ceremonies, with dual victories having occurred in both 2012 and 2014. Outside of these awards shows, he has been recognized for his directing work on “The Apprentice,” “Survivor,” and even Barack Obama’s first presidential inauguration special.

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” — Linda Mendoza

Mendoza, who first collaborated with Sykes during the second season of “The Chris Rock Show” a quarter century ago, has now helmed both of the comedian’s Netflix specials, starting with 2019’s “Not Normal.” Prior to this year, she had one Primetime Emmy nomination to her name for directing the variety series “Tiffany Haddish: They Ready” (2020) and had collected three Daytime trophies for her work on “Sesame Street” (2020-2021).

So, what will win the 2023 Emmy for Best Variety Special Directing? Since Weiss has already been lauded for five awards ceremonies, there is ample reason to anticipate the same outcome this time, especially since Kimmel has proven to be a good luck charm for him. Despite having Jay-Z on his team and possibly being considered overdue, Hamilton’s (and the Super Bowl’s) losing streak will likely continue for now, but a slight upset win on their part is certainly not out of the question.

Although Sykes’s special can probably be counted out, Rock’s having been a live production might impress some of the same voters who helped honor “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” in 2020 and “Bo Burnham: Inside” in 2021. Also taking Miller’s fine work into consideration, this is a category where making a confident decision isn’t easy. Nonetheless, Weiss is the undisputed king of this category, and the idea of him strengthening that position makes a great deal of sense.

