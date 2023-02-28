Emmys 2023: 10 most anticipated Best Limited Series contenders include ‘Love and Death,’ ‘White House Plumbers,’ ‘Great Expectations’ … [PHOTOS]

Awards junkies left cold by late winter’s decline in Oscar contenders can soon find solace in the bounty of prestige television lying ahead. This time a year ago, we were gearing up for the premieres of “Pam & Tommy,” “The Dropout,” “WeCrashed,” “Winning Time,” “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and “The Staircase.” A few of those limited series proceeded to compete for Emmys, so we should absolutely be on the lookout for late-breakers like Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn as we head toward the end of this year’s eligibility period.

SEE 2023 films directed by women: 16 most anticipated movies include ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Marvels,’ ‘Barbie’ … [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of honorable mentions, but, based on a combination of subject-matter, the track records of all involved, and Gold Derby’s current Emmy predictions odds, these 10 picks seem especially likely to garner attention from critics and awards voters. And considering recent years’ omissions, like “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” and “We Own This City,” even those that don’t end up with a nomination could still prove well worth your time. HBO leads with three mentions, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ with two each. Check back after the May 31st eligibility deadline to see our selections for which miniseries we’ll likely be discussing all the way through the 2024 Emmy season.

These soon-to-be-seen shows will compete with already released 2023 Emmys contenders like “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix), “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX on Hulu), “Black Bird” (Apple TV+), “George and Tammy” (Showtime) and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+).

Scroll through our gallery of the top 10 most anticipated Emmy contenders for Best Limited Series in 2023 (with release dates) above (or click here for direct access).

