2023 Eurovision Song Contest: Here’s when your favorite country is performing

The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest and brightest music competition in the world. Organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the contest pits various European countries (and Australia, who joined in 2015 as part of the competition’s 60th edition) against each other, who have to qualify via one of two semi-finals.

The top 10 in each semi-final then go through to the final, where they are joined by the host country (the winner of the previous year) and the Big Five (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France) — who all qualify automatically. Then, each country performs and vies for votes.

After the performances, every member of the EBU dials in and dishes out 1-8, 10, and 12 points to their favorite songs – with the points decided via a combination of public votes and jury decisions in each country. Whichever country amasses the most points wins.

However, we don’t actually know the full roster for the final, which takes place on May 13, just yet as the semi-finals (May 9 and 11) haven’t taken place yet. Instead, we know the 37 countries’ entries to this year’s competition as they compete to get into that elusive final. Here’s a full rundown of every one of those countries’ songs.

Semi-Final 1:

First Half

Croatia — “Mama ŠČ!” by Let 3

Ireland — “We Are One” by Wild Youth

Latvia — “Aijā” by Sudden Lights

Malta — “Dance (Our Own Party)” by The Busker

Norway — “Queen of Kings” by Alessandra

Portugal — “Ai coração” by Mimicat

Serbia — “Samo mi se spava” (Cамо ми се спава) by Luke Black

Second Half

Azerbaijan — “Tell Me More” by TuralTuranX

Czech Republic — “My Sister’s Crown” by Vesna

Finland — “Cha Cha Cha” by Käärijä

Israel — “Unicorn” by Noa Kirel

Moldova — “Soarele și luna” by Pasha Parfeni

Netherlands — “Burning Daylight” by Mia NicolaiandDion Cooper

Sweden — “Tattoo” by Loreen

Switzerland — “Watergun” by Remo Forrer

Semi-Final 2:

First Half

Armenia — “Future Lover” by Brunette

Belgium — “Because of You” by Gustaph

Cyprus — “Break a Broken Heart” by Andrew Lambrou

Denmark — “Breaking My Heart” by Reiley

Estonia — “Bridges” by Alika

Greece — “What They Say” by Victor Vernicos

Iceland — “Power” by Diljá

Romania — “D.G.T. (Off and On)” by Theodor Andrei

Second Half

Albania — “Duje” by Albina & Familja Kelmendi

Australia — “Promise” by Voyager

Austria — “Who the Hell is Edgar?” by Teya and Salena

Georgia — “Echo” by Iru

Lithuania — “Stay” by Monika Linkytė

Poland — “Solo” by Blanka

San Marino — “Like An Animal” by Piqued Jacks

Slovenia — “Carpe Diem” by Joker Out

The Big Five and Ukraine:

France — “Évidemment” by La Zarra

Germany — “Blood & Glitter” by Lord of the Lost

Italy — “Due vite” by Marco Mengoni

Spain — “Eaea” by Blanca Paloma

UK* — “I Wrote a Song” by Mae Muller

Ukraine** — “Heart of Steel” by Tvorchi

*Host country, finished second last year.

** Last year’s winner, unable to host this year’s event due to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War

