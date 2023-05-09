2023 Eurovision Song Contest: Every song at this year’s competition

Thirty-seven countries are competing in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. This marks the 67th year of this international competition. To date, 27 countries have claimed bragging rights at least once. Ireland has come out on tops a record seven times. Sweden is close behind with six. France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the UK have five wins each.

Israel have won four times while Denmark, Italy, Norway, and Ukraine (last year’s winner) have won three times each. Austria, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland have won twice. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Monaco, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, and Yugoslavia have all won once.

There will be 26 countries who will feature in the May 13 final. Last year’s winner, Ukraine, qualify for the final automatically — as do the Big Five. The Big Five is comprised of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK and they get such privilege as they contribute the most money to funding the annual event. The remaining countries will compete in one of two semi-finals, with the top 10 from each joining the aforementioned six in the final.

The semi-finals will take place on May 9 and 11, respectively, but, for now, here’s a full list of each of the country’s 37 songs organised alphabetically.

Albania (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Duje” by Albina & Familja Kelmendi (in Albanian)

Armenia (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Future Lover” by Brunette (TBD)

Australia (Semi 2- 2nd half)

“Promise” by Voyager (in English)

Austria (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Who the Hell is Edgar?” by Teya and Salena (in English)

Azerbaijan (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Tell Me More” by TuralTuranX (in English)

Belgium (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Because of You” by Gustaph (in English)

Croatia (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Mama ŠČ!” by Let 3 (in Croatian)

Cyprus (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Break a Broken Heart” by Andrew Lambrou (in English)

Czech Republic (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“My Sister’s Crown” by Vesna (in English, Ukrainian, Czech, and Bulgarian)

Denmark (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Breaking My Heart” by Reiley (in English)

Estonia (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Bridges” by Alika (in English)

Finland (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Cha Cha Cha” by Käärijä (in Finnish)

France (Guaranteed place in final)

“Évidemment” by La Zarra (in French)

Georgia (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Echo” by Iru (TBD)

Germany (Guaranteed place in final)

“Blood & Glitter” by Lord of the Lost (in English)

Greece (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“What They Say” by Victor Vernicos (in English)

Iceland (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“Power” by Diljá (in English)

Ireland (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“We Are One” by Wild Youth (in English)

Israel (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Unicorn” by Noa Kirel (in English)

Italy (Guaranteed place in final)

“Due vite” by Marco Mengoni (in Italian)

Latvia (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Aijā” by Sudden Lights (in English)

Lithuania (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Stay” by Monika Linkytė (in English)

Malta (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Dance (Our Own Party)” by The Busker (in English)

Moldova (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Soarele și luna” by Pasha Parfeni (in Romanian)

Netherlands (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Burning Lights” by Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper (in English)

Norway (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Queen of Kings” by Alessandra (in English)

Poland (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Solo” by Blanka (in English)

Portugal (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Ai coração” by Mimicat (in Portuguese)

Romania (Semi 2 – 1st half)

“D.G.T. (Off and On)” by Theodor Andrei (in Romanian and English)

San Marino (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Like an Animal” by Piqued Jacks (in English)

Serbia (Semi 1 – 1st half)

“Samo mi se spava” (Само ми се спава) by Luke Black (in Serbian and English)

Slovenia (Semi 2 – 2nd half)

“Carpe Diem” by Joker Out (in Slovenian)

Spain (Guaranteed place in final)

“Eaea” by Blanca Paloma (in Spanish)

Sweden (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Tattoo” by Loreen (in English)

Switzerland (Semi 1 – 2nd half)

“Watergun” by Remo Forrer (in English)

UK (Guaranteed place in final)

“I Wrote a Song” by Mae Muller (in English)

Ukraine (Guaranteed place in final)

“Heart of Steel” by Tvorchi (in English)

