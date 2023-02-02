2023 Gold Derby Music Awards winners list: Taylor Swift dominates with 8, but Beyonce takes Album of the Year

Taylor Swift makes history at the 3rd Annual Gold Derby Music Awards for the most awards won in a single year by an artist. Out of her 11 nominations, she prevailed eight times, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year (“All Too Well”), and Song of the Year (“All Too Well”), categories she has won every year of the GDMAs so far. But just like last year, she couldn’t take that sweep all the way to Album of the Year. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all 22 categories, and watch the video announcement above.

About 2,000 registered Gold Derby users cast their votes for the best music from the eligibility period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 (the GDMAs follow the same calendar as the Grammys), and for Album of the Year they picked Beyonce‘s “Renaissance.” This comes a year after Swift’s “Evermore” was upset by Lana Del Rey‘s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in the top album category. But don’t feel too bad for Swift; she won Album of the Year at 2021’s inaugural GDMAs for “Folklore,” and her eight wins this year bring her career total to 19.

Beyonce didn’t just win Album of the Year, though. She also achieved a clean sweep of the R&B categories, grabbing Artist, Album (“Renaissance”), and Song (“Cuff It”). Genre sweeps were common this year as Kendrick Lamar went three-for-three in rap/hip-hop races and Swift ran the board in country/Americana. Rock/alternative was another story, though: those three categories had three different winners: Florence and the Machine (Artist), Rosalia (Album for “Motomami”), and Demi Lovato (Song for “29”). Find out who else reigned supreme below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ABBA

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Rosalia

Harry Styles

X — Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dance Fever” — Florence and the Machine

Producers: Dave Bayley, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Doveman

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” — Silk Sonic

Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile, The Stereotypes

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Sammy Witte

“Motomami” — Rosalia

Producers: Rosalía, Dylan Wiggins, El Guincho, Frank Dukes, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Pharrell Williams, Sir Dylan, Sky Rompiendo, Tainy, Teo Halm, The Weeknd

“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

Producers: The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy, Pharrell Williams

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Taylor Swift, Christopher Rowe, Shellback, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Elvira Anderfjärd, Dan Wilson, Jeff Bhasker, Jacknife Lee, Butch Walker, Espionage

X — “Renaissance” — Beyonce

Producers: Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was, Stuart White

“Special” — Lizzo

Producers: Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Pop Wansel

“30” — Adele

Producers: Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro, Shellback

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

Producers: Demy and Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo, Tainy

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

Producers: Ricky Reed, Blake Slatkin

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon

“Break My Soul” — Beyonce

Producers: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart

“Cold Heart” — Elton John and Dua Lipa

Producer: Pnau

“Easy on Me” — Adele

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Producer: Beach Noise

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga

Producers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Smokin Out the Window” — Silk Sonic

Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — “Encanto” Cast: Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz

Producers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Elizondo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the songwriter(s)

“About Damn Time” (Lizzo)

Songwriters: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Theron Makiel Thomas

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Taylor Swift)

Songwriters: Liz Rose, Taylor Swift

“As it Was” (Harry Styles)

Songwriters: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” (Beyonce)

Songwriters: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart

“Easy on Me” (Adele)

Songwriters: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

“Glimpse of Us” (Joji)

Songwriters: Alexis Kesselman, Castle, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

“The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar)

Songwriters: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer

“Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker

“King” (Florence and the Machine)

Songwriters: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (“Encanto” Cast)

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Country, New Road

Zach Bryan

X — Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Ari Lennox

Little Simz

Mitski

Muna

Kim Petras

BEST COLLABORATION

Award goes to the artists

X — “Cold Heart” — Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Hold Me Closer” — Elton John and Britney Spears

“I Bet You Think About Me” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton

“Unholy” — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — “Encanto” Cast: Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Award goes to the artist and director(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

Director: Christian Breslauer

X — “All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift

Director: Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Director: Tanu Muino

“Easy on Me” — Adele

Director: Xavier Dolan

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga

Director: Joseph Kosinski

COUNTRY/AMERICANA

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST

Brandi Carlile

Maren Morris

Dolly Parton

X — Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Denim and Rhinestones” — Carrie Underwood

Producers: David Garcia, Carrie Underwood

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris

Producers: Greg Kurstin

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

Producers: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings

X — “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Taylor Swift, Christopher Rowe, Shellback, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Elvira Anderfjärd, Dan Wilson, Jeff Bhasker, Jacknife Lee, Butch Walker, Espionage

“Run, Rose, Run” — Dolly Parton

Producers: Dolly Parton, Richard Dennison, Tom Rutledge

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins

“C’mon Baby, Cry” — Orville Peck

Songwriters: Orville Peck, Chris Stracey, Tobias Jesso Jr.

X — “I Bet You Think About Me” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Taylor Swift, Lori McKenna

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

POP

BEST POP ARTIST

X — Adele

Charli XCX

Billie Eilish

Rina Sawayama

Harry Styles

BEST POP ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Blue Banisters” — Lana Del Rey

Producers: Lana Del Rey, Gabe Simon, Zachary Dawes, Drew Erickson, Dean Reid, Loren Humphrey, Mike Dean, Barrie-James O’Neill, Rick Nowels

“Crash” — Charli XCX

Producers: George Daniel, A. G. Cook, Lotus IV, Deaton Chris Anthony, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Raisen, Sadpony, Ariel Rechtshaid, Daniel Lopatin, Mike Wise, Dopamine

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Sammy Witte

“Hold the Girl” — Rina Sawayama

Producers: Rina Sawayama, Lauren Aquilina, Paul Epworth, Clarence Clarity, Stuart Price, Marcus Andersson

X — “30” — Adele

Producers: Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro, Shellback

BEST POP SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

Songwriters: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Theron Makiel Thomas

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” — Taylor Swift

Songwriters: Liz Rose, Taylor Swift

“As it Was” — Harry Styles

Songwriters: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” — Beyonce

Songwriters: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart

“Easy on Me” — Adele

Songwriters: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

R&B

BEST R&B ARTIST

X — Beyonce

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Silk Sonic

The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dawn FM” — The Weeknd

Producers: Benny Bock, Brian Kennedy, Bruce Johnston, Calvin Harris, Charlie Coffeen, DaHeala, Gitty, Max Martin, OPN, Oscar Holter, Peter Lee Johnson, Rex Kudo, Swedish House Mafia, Tommy Brown , The Weeknd

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” — Silk Sonic

Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile, The Stereotypes

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

Producers: Alissia, Tarik Azzouz, Bengineer, Blacka Din Me, Rogét Chahayed, Cool & Dre, Ben Billions, DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, D’Mile, Wonda, Bongo Bytheway, H.E.R., Hostile Beats, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track, Leon Michels, Nova Wav, Anderson.Paak, Sl!Mwav, Streetrunner, Swizz Beatz, J White Did It

X — “Renaissance” — Beyonce

Producers: Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was, Stuart White

“Special” — Lizzo

Producers: Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Pop Wansel

BEST R&B SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

Songwriters: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Steve Lacy

X — “Cuff It” — Beyonce

Songwriters: Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, Mary Brockert, Allen McGrier

“Out of Time” — The Weeknd

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Tomoko Aran , Tetsurō Oda

“Smokin Out the Window” — Silk Sonic

Songwriters: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II

“Woman” — Doja Cat

Songwriters: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Jidenna Mobisson, Lydia Asrat, David Sprecher, Linden Jay, Aaron Horn, Ainsley Jones

RAP/HIP-HOP

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Jack Harlow

X — Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Come Home the Kids Miss You” — Jack Harlow

Producers: 2forWoyne, Ace G, Audi, Angel “BabeTruth” Lopez, Bedrm, Bobby Kritical, Boi-1da, Charlie Handsome, Clay Harlow, Coleman, Dutchboi, Fede Vindver, Fierce, FnZ, Foreign Teck, Frankie Bash, Hollywood Cole, Jack Harlow, Jahaan Sweet, Jasper Harris, JetsonMade, John Mayer, Leon Thomas III, Lophiile, Marco, Mikewavvs, Nemo Achida, Nickie Jon Pabón, Oz, Pharrell Williams, Pooh Beatz, Rogét Chahayed, Timbaland, Tobias Wincorn, WallisLane

X — “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

Producers: The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy, Pharrell Williams

“777” — Latto

Producers: Bankroll Got It, Beat Butcha, BongoByTheWay, BoogzDaBeast, Coop the Truth, D.A. Got That Dope, Diego Ave, Dis, Dr. Luke, FnZ, Hollywood Cole, JetsonMade, June James, Luke Crowder, OG Parker, Pharrell Williams, Pooh Beatz, Romano, Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar, Sonny Digital, TenRoc, Vaughn Oliver

“Traumazine” — Megan Thee Stallion

Producers: Avedon, Babie, Bankroll Got It, Bandplay, Bongo ByTheWay, CashMoneyAP, D-Sims, Diego Ave, Go Grizzly, Hitkidd, FranchiseDidIt, KTOE, LilJuMadeDaBeat, J. White Did It, Juicy J, Mr. Lee, Murda Beatz, OG Parker, Omar Grand, Romano, P.Raw, Payday, Platinum Library, Rob Holladay, Source, SSV, Taz Taylor, Vaugh Oliver, YoungKio

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

Producers: Demy and Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo, Tainy

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Big Energy” — Latto

Songwriters: Alyssa Stephens, Theron Thomas, A1 LaFlare, Lukasz Gottwald, Adrian Belew, Chris Frantz, Jaucquez Lowe, Randall Hammers, Steven Stanley, Tina Weymouth, Vaughn Oliver

“First Class” — Jack Harlow

Songwriters: Jackman Harlow, Jasper Harris, Douglas Ford, Rogét Chahayed, José Velazquez, Micaiah Raheem, Nickie Jon Pabón, Ryan Vojtesak, Stacy Ferguson, Jamal Jones, Will Adams, Elvis Williams, Christopher Bridges

X — “N95” — Kendrick Lamar

Songwriters: Kendrick Duckworth, Matthew Samuels, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, Hykeem Carter Jr., Sam Dew

“Super Freaky Girl” — Nicki Minaj

Songwriters: Onika Maraj, Gamal Lewis, Rick James, Alonzo Miller, Lukasz Gottwald, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Vaughn Oliver

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

Songwriters: Amala Dlamini, Rogét Chahayed, David Sprecher, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

ROCK/ALTERNATIVE

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Bjork

Coldplay

X — Florence and the Machine

Avril Lavigne

Demi Lovato

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dance Fever” — Florence and the Machine

Producers: Dave Bayley, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Doveman

“Fossora” — Bjork

Producer: Bjork

“Holy Fvck” — Demi Lovato

Producers: Oak, Mitch Allan, Alex Nice, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells

X — “Motomami” — Rosalia

Producers: Rosalía, Dylan Wiggins, El Guincho, Frank Dukes, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Pharrell Williams, Sir Dylan, Sky Rompiendo, Tainy, Teo Halm, The Weeknd

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay

Producers: Jacob Collier, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Kang Hyo-Won, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson, Paris Strother, We Are KING

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Arcadia” — Lana Del Rey

Songwriters: Lana Del Rey, Drew Erickson

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile

Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“Enemy” — Imagine Dragons and JID

Songwriters: Justin Tranter, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, Wayne Sermon, Destin Route, Chason Samuel

“King” — Florence and the Machine

Songwriters: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

X — “29” — Demi Lovato

Songwriters: Demi Lovato, Oak Felder, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, Sean Douglas

LATIN

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Christina Aguilera

Anitta

X — Bad Bunny

Becky G

Rosalia

TOTAL WINS

8 Wins

Taylor Swift

4 Wins

Beyonce

3 Wins

Kendrick Lamar

2 Wins

Adele

1 Win

Bad Bunny

Florence and the Machine

Elton John

Dua Lipa

Demi Lovato

Rosalia

Chris Stapleton

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?