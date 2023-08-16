2023 Gold Derby TV Awards winners list: ‘Succession’ wins 7, ‘The Bear’ takes 4, Pedro Pascal is Performer of the Year [WATCH]

More than 1,400 registered Gold Derby users voted worldwide to decide the winners of the 20th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards honoring the best achievements in television and streaming programs from June 2022 through May 2023. Scroll down to see the complete list of winners in all 30 categories.

“Succession” entered these awards as the top nominee with 14 bids across nine categories, and it came away with more awards than any other program. It prevailed seven times including Best Drama Series (its second victory in that category), Best Drama Actor (Kieran Culkin, who previously won the supporting race last year) and Best Drama Actress (first-time winner Sarah Snook). Most of the awards the corporate drama lost were to itself. The only two categories it lost to another show were Best Drama Supporting Actress (Rhea Seehorn won for “Better Call Saul”) and Best Drama Guest Actor (Nick Offerman won for “The Last of Us”).

Among laffers, perhaps surprisingly, the nominations leader “Abbott Elementary” (which had 10 bids) didn’t claim the top prize. It took home awards for lead actress Quinta Brunson and guest actress Taraji P. Henson, but it was the dramedy “The Bear” that was named Best Comedy Series by our users. It also collected prizes for Best Comedy Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Ayo Edebiri, who also won Breakthrough Performer of the Year) and Best Comedy Episode (“Review”).

Over in longform categories, “Beef” was the big winner with victories for Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actress (Ali Wong) and Best Movie/Limited Actor (Steven Yeun). Meanwhile, Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) were the winners in the supporting contests, and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” was named Best TV Movie.

Our most coveted award for an individual, Performer of the Year, went to Pedro Pascal. That award honors a performer for their overall impact throughout the TV season; Pascal’s one-two punch of “The Last of Us” and “Saturday Night Live” (for which we also awarded him Best Comedy Guest Actor), not to mention his Emmy-nominated narration for the nature program “Patagonia” helped him secure that prize for the first time, bringing his career total to four Gold Derby TV Awards. He previously won Best Drama Guest Actor and Best Drama Guest Actor of the Decade (2010-2019) for his stint on “Game of Thrones.”

Check out this year’s complete list of winners below; only six of the 2022 champs returned to win in 2023 (“Succession” for ensemble and episode, Kieran Culkin, “Saturday Night Live,” RuPaul Charles and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Sound off in the comments, and make sure to join all the TV discussion happening every day here in our forums. All 20 years of Gold Derby TV Awards winners and nominees can be found on IMDb for each show and performer.

DRAMA SERIES:

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Peaky Blinders”

X — “Succession”

“The White Lotus”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

X — Sarah Snook, “Succession”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Paddy Considine, “House of the Dragon”

X — Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Anne-Marie Duff, “Bad Sisters”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

X — Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Claes Bang, “Bad Sisters”

Ismael Cruz Cordova, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

X — Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Carrie Preston “The Good Fight”

Fiona Shaw, “Andor”

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

X — Harriet Walter, “Succession”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

Bryan Cranston, “Better Call Saul”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

X — Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Prasanna Puwanarajah, “The Crown”

Andy Serkis, “Andor”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“Bad Sisters” – “Saving Grace”

Writer: Sharon Horgan

Director: Rebecca Gatward

“Better Call Saul” – “Saul Gone”

Writer/Director: Peter Gould

“The Last of Us” – “Long, Long Time”

Writer: Craig Mazin

Director: Peter Hoar

“Succession” – “America Decides”

Writer: Jesse Armstrong

Director: Andrij Parekh

X — “Succession” – “Connor’s Wedding”

Writer: Jesse Armstrong

Director: Mark Mylod

“The White Lotus” – “Arrivederci”

Writer/Director: Mike White

COMEDY SERIES:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

X — “The Bear”

“Dead to Me”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

X — Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

X — Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Gwendoline Christie, “Wednesday”

X — Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

X — Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Dead to Me”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Ayo Edebiri, “Abbott Elementary”

Hong Chau, “Poker Face”

X — Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”

Stephanie Hsu, “Poker Face”

Judith Light, “Poker Face”

Shirley MacLaine, “Only Murders in the Building”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Zahn McClarnon, “Reservation Dogs”

X — Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY EPISODE:

“Barry” – “It Takes a Psycho”

Writer: Taofik Kolade

Director: Bill Hader

X — “The Bear” – “Review”

Writer: Joanna Calo

Director: Christopher Storer

“Dead to Me” – “We’ve Reached the End”

Writer/Director: Liz Feldman

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Four Minutes”

Writer/Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Other Two” – “Cary and Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”

Writers: Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Director: Chris Kelly

“Reservation Dogs” – “Mabel”

Writers: Sterlin Harjo and Devery Jacobs

Director: Danis Goulet

LIMITED SERIES:

X — “Beef”

“Black Bird”

“The English”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“A Small Light”

“This Is Going to Hurt”

TV MOVIE:

“Do Revenge”

“Fire Island”

“Prey”

“Reality”

X — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

X — Ali Wong, “Beef”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Chaske Spencer, “The English”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

X — Steven Yeun, “Beef”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jennifer Ehle, “Dead Ringers”

X — Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Ashley Park, “Beef”

Lily Rabe, “Love and Death”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

X — Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Bowen Yang, “Fire Island”

VARIETY SCRIPTED SERIES:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

X — “Saturday Night Live”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

X — “The Problem with Jon Stewart”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

X — RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Fab 5, “Queer Eye”

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

X — “Harley Quinn”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Jessica Chastain

Jennifer Coolidge

Kieran Culkin

Bob Odenkirk

X — Pedro Pascal

Sarah Snook

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Milly Alcock

Emma D’Arcy

X — Ayo Edebiri

Sabrina Impacciatore

Will Sharpe

Chaske Spencer

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul”

“Reservation Dogs”

X — “Succession”

“The White Lotus”

WIN TOTAS:

7 Wins

“Succession”

4 Wins

“The Bear”

3 Wins

“Beef”

2 Wins

“Abbott Elementary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

1 Win

“Barry”

“Better Call Saul”

“Black Bird”

“Harley Quinn”

“The Last of Us”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

NOMINATION TOTALS:

14 Nominations

“Succession”

10 Nominations

“Abbott Elementary”

8 Nominations

“The Last Of Us”

“The White Lotus”

7 Nominations

“Beef”

“Better Call Saul”

“Only Murders in the Building”

6 Nominations

“Bad Sisters”

“The Bear”

5 Nominations

“Barry”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

4 Nominations

“Black Bird”

“Dead to Me”

“House of the Dragon”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Poker Face”

3 Nominations

“Andor”

“The Crown”

“The English”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2 Nominations

“Fire Island”

“The Good Fight”

“Love and Death”

“Nailed It”

“Peaky Blinders”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

“A Small Light”

“Survivor”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“The Traitors”

1 Nomination

“The Amazing Race”

“Big Mouth”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Dead Ringers”

“Do Revenge”

“Fleishman is in Trouble”

“George and Tammy”

“Harley Quinn”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“The Other Two”

“The Patient”

“Prey”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Reality”

“Rick and Morty”

“Shrinking”

“The Simpsons”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Swarm”

“Top Chef”

“Wednesday”

“Yellowjackets”

