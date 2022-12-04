The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Comedy Actor. The all-time record-holder in this category is Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H”), who won a whopping six times. Recent champions include Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 37/10 odds

Season 2 of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back Martin as Charles-Haden Savage alongside his co-leads Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. As the trio tries to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their ritzy apartment complex, it soon becomes all too personal for Charles, who starts to wonder about his father’s many secrets.

2. Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 4/1 odds

Hader is a two-time Emmy winner for starring as Barry Berkman in HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy, though he has yet to win a Globe. The show went to even darker depths in Season 3, as Barry’s true identity was found out by his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), and his relationship became strained with his girlfriend, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg).

3. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) — 4/1 odds

The “Shameless” alum takes on the lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at his family’s Italian sandwich shop following the death of his brother. The critically acclaimed laffer streamed on FX on Hulu earlier this summer and had fans around the country shouting, “Yes, Chef!” to White’s awards chances.

4. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds

Short’s story in “Only Murders” Season 2 takes a dramatic turn as Oliver Putnam begins to question whether he’s actually the father of his son, Will Putnam (Ryan Broussard). But it’s the death of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) that dominates the proceedings this year, with Oliver re-teaming up with his podcast buddies Charles and Mable to try to crack the case.

5. Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 10/1 odds

Globe voters anointed Youssef with the win in 2020 for the first year of his popular comedy series. The actor also scored bids at the Emmys, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for playing a young American Muslim who struggles with his faith in modern-day New Jersey. After taking a year-long hiatus, the show returned to Hulu on September 30.

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) — 18/1 odds

7. Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) — 92/1 odds

8. Nathan Fielder (“The Rehearsal”) — 100/1 odds

9. Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”) — 100/1 odds

10. John Cena (“Peacemaker”) — 100/1 odds

11. Kayvan Novak (“What We Do in the Shadows”) — 100/1 odds

12. Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) — 100/1 odds

