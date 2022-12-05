2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actress

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Comedy Actress, where recent champions include Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”). The all-time record-holder in this category is Carol Burnett (“The Carol Burnett Show”), who won an astounding five times. Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 10/3 odds

This awards magnet stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The HBO Max show claimed two Globes last year — comedy series and lead actress — and now Smart is hoping to become the first woman to repeat in this category since Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in 2017 and ’18.

2. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) — 19/5 odds

ABC’s hilarious elementary school sitcom recently claimed top Emmys for Brunson in writing and Sheryl Lee Ralph in supporting actress. The fan-fave program now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the Globes, with Brunson taking on the role of optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who has a crush on substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams).

3. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 11/2 odds

The second season of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back Gomez as Mabel Mora alongside Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam. This time around, the unlikely podcasting trio puts their heads together to try to figure out who killed their board president, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

4. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 13/2 odds

For playing housewife-turned comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the Amazon Prime dramedy, Brosnahan has already claimed this award twice. If she wins a third statuette, that would tie her with both Helen Hunt (“Mad About You”) and Cybill Shepherd (“Cybill”). The two actresses who have won this category the most are Burnett at five and Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”) at four.

5. Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”) — 17/2 odds

The British actress is a favorite of the BAFTA Awards, winning for “Last Tango in Halifax” (2012) and “Happy Valley” (2014). Now she’s hoping for her first-ever Globe citation thanks to portraying celebrity chef Julia Child in HBO Max’s delicious comedy series. Even though the Emmys snubbed Lancashire earlier this year, our odds-makers think she’ll find a home in the HFPA’s line-up.

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 15/1 odds

7. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) — 18/1 odds

8. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) — 42/1 odds

9. Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”) — 82/1 odds

10. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”) — 92/1 odds

11. Maya Rudolph (“Loot”) — 100/1 odds

12. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) — 100/1 odds

