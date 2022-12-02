After a controversial year in which the Golden Globes were forced to hold their 2022 ceremony in private, they are back and scheduled to air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows these awards annually in both film and television, and this article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Comedy Series. The all-time record-holder in this category is “All in the Family,” which won four times during its run. Some of the recent champions include “Hacks,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Fleabag” and “The Kominsky Method.” What will prevail this year?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Series, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Series

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. “Abbott Elementary” — 82/25 odds

ABC’s hilarious elementary school sitcom recently claimed top Emmys for Quinta Brunson in writing and Sheryl Lee Ralph in supporting actress (remember her acceptance speech?). The program, which notably embraces diversity, now contends for Seasons 1 and 2 at the Globes, an organization which up until recently didn’t have a single Black member within its ranks.

2. “Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1 odds

Season 2 of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, plus a whole host of special guest stars. They all try to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their ritzy apartment complex, to various degrees of success.

3. “Hacks” — 9/2 odds

Jean Smart stars as an aging Las Vegas comedian, Deborah Vance, who struggles with having a young new writer by her side, Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder). The HBO Max show won two Globes last year for series and lead actress (Smart), and now it’s hoping to become the first comedy to repeat since “Glee” over a decade ago.

4. “The Bear” — 5/1 odds

One of the year’s most critically acclaimed comedies is hoping Globes voters say “Yes, Chef!” on its first at-bat. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at his family’s Italian sandwich shop following the death of his brother. It streamed on FX on Hulu earlier this summer.

5. “Barry” — 6/1 odds

HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy went to even darker depths in Season 3 as Barry Berkman’s (Bill Hader) true identity was found out by his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Surprisingly, the program has yet to win a single Golden Globe despite being nominated six total times so far.

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. “What We Do in the Shadows” — 58/1 odds

7. “Wednesday” — 75/1 odds

8. “Reservation Dogs” — 100/1 odds

9. “Reboot” — 100/1 odds

10. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 100/1 odds

11. “Heartstopper” — 100/1 odds

12. “Atlanta” — 100/1 odds

