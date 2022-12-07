2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Drama Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

1. Adam Scott (“Severance”) — 37/10 odds

This Apple TV Plus sci-fi hit series tells the story of the mysterious Lumon Industries, which requires its employees to undergo memory wipes when they arrive at work so they don’t get distracted. Scott is at his career-best as Mark, a loyal Lumon worker who begins to ask questions he’s not to supposed to be asking shortly after the arrival of Britt Lower‘s Helly.

2. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) — 4/1 odds

Things are looking S’All Good, Man for Odenkirk to receive a goodbye nomination for AMC’s dearly departed spin-off of “Breaking Bad,” which left the airwaves after six seasons. In the finale, Saul Goodman reunites with his one true love Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after going to jail for a whole host of drug-related crimes.

3. Dominic West (“The Crown”) — 5/1 odds

The fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama swapped out the main cast members for the last time, with West as the new Prince Charles, Imelda Staunton taking over as his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce stepping in as his father Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki now portraying his wife Princess Diana. “The Crown” is a favorite of HFPA members, having won a total of seven Globes through the years.

4. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) — 15/2 odds

Despite its pedigree as the most-watched series on television, this organization has never given the Paramount Network drama a single nomination. Perhaps that’ll all change this year, with Costner looking strong for a citation for playing ranch owner John Dutton. After all, he is a past two-time Golden Globe winner for “Dances with Wolves” (1990) and “Hatfields & McCoys” (2012).

5. Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) — 15/1 odds

Based on Thomas Perry‘s 2017 novel, “The Old Man” tells the story of an ex-CIA agent named Dan Chase (Bridges) who is forced to go on the run after killing an intruder in his home. The seven-episode series streamed on FX on Hulu this summer to great critical and fan acclaim. Bridges won a Globe for “Crazy Heart” (2009) and received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2019.

6. Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”) — 22/1 odds

7. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) — 25/1 odds

8. Lee Min-Ho (“Pachinko”) — 33/1 odds

9. Diego Luna (“Andor”) — 37/1 odds

10. Antony Starr (“The Boys”) — 100/1 odds

11. Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) — 100/1 odds

12. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) — 100/1 odds

