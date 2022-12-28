2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actress [Updated December 28]

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Drama Actress during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Drama Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 82/25 odds

It’s strange to note that Zendaya has won two Emmys for her role as drug addicted high school student Rue Bennett, yet this marks her very first Golden Globe nomination (and she’s yet to be recognized at the SAG Awards). Huh?! Our odds-makers now believe the megastar will parlay her Globe bid into a win for the second season of the HBO hit, which aired last January and February.

2. Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) — 19/5 odds

Long live the Queen! Staunton is the third and final actress to portray Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s regal drama, with Season 5 debuting in November and taking place between the years 1991 and 1997. Staunton is now angling to become the fourth lead actress Globe winner from “The Crown” (a record), following in the footsteps of Claire Foy (2016), Olivia Colman (2019) and Emma Corrin (2020).

3. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”) — 4/1 odds

As the only acting nominee for this “Game of Thrones” prequel series, D’Arcy plays the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the heir to the Iron Throne of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). The fantasy show is infamous for its frequent time jumps, with D’Arcy not appearing on camera until the sixth episode, when they officially took over from young actress Milly Alcock.

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 9/2 odds

After four seasons on Netflix, Linney said goodbye to Wendy Byrde during the April 29 series finale. The gritty drama ended with the Byrde family believing they’d finally escaped their days of laundering money for the Mexican drug cartel, but only after they’d lost so many loved ones (and a few enemies). Linney is a past two-time Globe winner for “John Adams” (2008) and “The Big C” (2010).

5. Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) — 9/2 odds

Swank’s Globe nomination was one of the year’s biggest surprises, but we should have seen it coming considering she ticks off two of HFPA’s major boxes: she’s on a hit new show and she’s a two-time Oscar winner. On the ABC journalism drama, Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a former New York City reporter who now lives in Alaska where she investigates missing and murdered Indigenous women.

