2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Series

After a controversial year in which the Golden Globes were forced to hold their 2022 ceremony in private, they are back and scheduled to air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows these awards annually in both film and television, and this article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Series. The all-time record-holders in this category are “Mad Men” and “The X-Files,” both of which won three times during their runs. Some of the recent champions include “Succession,” “The Crown,” “The Americans” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” What will prevail this year?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Drama Series, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

As of this writing, the show at the top of our winner’s chart is Netflix’s “The Crown.” The fifth season swapped out the main cast members yet again, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce stepping in as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville now portraying Princess Margaret. “The Crown” is a favorite of Globes voters, having previously won this category twice before, in 2016 and 2020.

Coming in second place is Apple TV Plus’ “Severance.” The freshman sci-fi hit stars Adam Scott as a worker at Lumon Industries, which requires its employees to undergo memory wipes when they arrive at work so they can stay focused. Britt Lower plays a confused new co-worker while Patricia Arquette takes on the role of their mysterious boss.

The third place contender is HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” This “Game of Thrones” prequel is hoping to repeat the victories of its parent series at awards shows, where it’s the all-time Emmy winner among primetime scripted fare. “Dragon’s” lead cast members are Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as the adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Fourth place on our chart goes to AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” After six seasons on the air, this intricate “Breaking Bad” spin-off recently said goodbye with an instant fan-favorite series finale in which Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) reunited with his one true love Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after going to jail for a whole host of drug-related crimes.

And rounding out our Top 5 predictions is Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” The modern-day western continues its run as the most-watched show on television. Now in Season 5, all eyes are on whether it can finally break through at the Golden Globes, which so far has ignored the series and actors, including Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Series

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. “The Crown” — 37/10 odds

2. “Severance” — 4/1 odds

3. “House of the Dragon” — 9/2 odds

4. “Better Call Saul” — 13/2 odds

5. “Yellowstone” — 21/2 odds

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — 14/1 odds

7. “Euphoria” — 25/1 odds

8. “The Boys” — 52/1 odds

9. “Pachinko” — 62/1 odds

10. “Stranger Things” — 72/1 odds

11. “Andor” — 75/1 odds

12. “Ozark” — 78/1 odds

