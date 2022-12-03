After a controversial year in which the Golden Globes were forced to hold their 2022 ceremony in private, they are back and scheduled to air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows these awards annually in both film and television, and this article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Limited Series. This top category is also where made-for-TV movies and anthology series compete. Some of the recent champions include “The Underground Railroad,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Chernobyl” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” What will prevail this year?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Limited Series, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Limited Series

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. “The White Lotus: Sicily” — 82/25 odds

Believe it or not, the first edition of HBO’s white-hot “Lotus” only nabbed a single Globe bid last year (for supporting player Jennifer Coolidge) and got skunked in the series category. After going on to win a whopping 10 Emmys, we have a feeling Globes voters will feel foolish for overlooking it and will overcompensate by giving the Sicily-set sequel the win.

2. “The Dropout” — 9/2 odds

Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, a college dropout — get it? — who went on to create the controversial company Theranos. The actress won an Emmy in September, while the Hulu show itself lost to Season 1 of “The White Lotus.” The A-list supporting cast includes Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner and William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz.

3. “Black Bird” — 11/2 odds

This Apple TV Plus entry is based on the 2010 autobiographical novel “In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene (played by Taron Egerton) with Hillel Levin. The story follows Keene as he is involved in a sting operation for dealing drugs and possessing illegal weapons. Paul Walter Hauser also stars as Lawrence “Larry” Hall.

4. “Pam and Tommy” — 6/1 odds

It’s the story you never knew you wanted about the infamous sex tape between “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and rock legend Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Hulu’s eight-part miniseries details every aspect of the crime, including when Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) stole the tape and tried to sell it to some dangerous people.

5. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 7/1 odds

Fans of true crime flocked to Netflix’s Ryan Murpy-produced miniseries when it debuted in September, and all kinds of streaming records were swiftly broken. Evan Peters stars as the titular serial killer, with Niecy Nash playing his suspicious neighbor and Richard Jenkins taking on the role of his caring father. The series also focuses on many of Dahmer’s victims and their family members.

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. “Welcome to Chippendales” — 15/1 odds

7. “The Patient” — 46/1 odds

8. “The English” — 48/1 odds

9. “The Offer” — 78/1 odds

10. “Station Eleven” — 100/1 odds

11. “George and Tammy” — 100/1 odds

12. “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 100/1 odds

