The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, where recent champions include Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) and Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”). Historically, only three men have won this category twice: Robert Duvall (“Stalin” and “Lonesome Dove”), James Garner (“Decoration Day” and “Barbarians at the Gate”) and Al Pacino (“Angels in America” and “You Don’t Know Jack”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc. The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, December 12.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best TV Movie/Limited Actor

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — 69/20 odds

Ryan Murphy‘s latest collaboration with Peters broke all sorts of ratings records for Netflix when it debuted in September. The actor, who was snubbed by the Globes two years ago for “Mare of Easttown” despite winning the Emmy, is at his career-best as the titular serial killer, particularly when he’s sharing scenes with Richard Jenkins (as his caring father) and Niecy Nash-Betts (as his suspicious neighbor).

2. Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) — 9/2 odds

Egerton portrays James Keene, a real-life rising football star who’s involved in a sting operation for dealing drugs and possessing illegal weapons. This Apple TV Plus entry is based on Keene’s 2010 autobiographical novel “In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.” Egerton’s co-star is Paul Walter Hauser as Lawrence “Larry” Hall.

3. Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) — 5/1 odds

“Pam and Tommy” is the story you never knew you wanted about the infamous sex tape between “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Motley Crue frontman Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). In Hulu’s eight-part miniseries, viewers are enamored as Stan undergoes a complete physical transformation to become the rock legend.

4. Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) — 5/1 odds

This true crime show created by Dustin Lance Black streamed on FX on Hulu last spring and stars Garfield and Gil Birmingham as a pair of detectives investigating a killing that could be connected to Mormonism. Garfield, who won a Globe just last year for the film “tick, tick…BOOM!,” plays Jeb Pyre, a Mormon who works as a detective for the East Rockwell, Utah police department.

5. Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) — 13/2 odds

Firth takes on the role of Michael Peterson, a real-life novelist who becomes a worldwide obsession when his wife Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) dies after falling down the stairs. Is he guilty of murder? Or was it an accident? Showtime gives viewers multiple different possibilities to consider throughout the course of the series. Firth previously took home a Globe for “The King’s Speech” (2010).

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. Steve Carell (“The Patient”) — 22/1 odds

7. Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”) — 40/1 odds

8. Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”) — 42/1 odds

9. Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”) — 100/1 odds

10. Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going To Hurt”) — 100/1 odds

11. Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) — 100/1 odds

12. Miles Teller (“The Offer”) — 100/1 odds

