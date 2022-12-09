The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Movie/Limited Actress, where recent champions include Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”). Historically, four women have won this category twice: Ann-Margret (“Who Will Love My Children?” and “A Streetcar Named Desire”), Judy Davis (“One Against the Wind” and “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows”), Helen Mirren (“Losing Chase” and “Elizabeth I”) and Winslet (“Mildred Pierce” and “Mare of Easttown”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony?

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best TV Movie/Limited Actress

Predicted Nominees (in odds order)

1. Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) — 16/5 odds

Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, a college dropout — get it? — who went on to create the controversial company Theranos. The actress won an Emmy in September thanks in part to her impressive on-screen transformation, and she’s hoping to now repeat her victory at the Globes. The Hulu show’s A-list supporting cast includes Naveen Andrews, Laurie Metcalf and William H. Macy.

2. Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”) — 4/1 odds

James gives a career-best performance as “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, whose moderate fame skyrockets after her private sex tape with her husband Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) is stolen and widely distributed. Hulu’s eight-part miniseries proves to be eye-opening in many regards as audiences are given a never-before-seen perspective of what really happened behind the headlines.

3. Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) — 11/2 odds

The young actress is hoping to win her first Globe after claiming three (!) Emmys for “Ozark.” In Shonda Rhimes‘ Netflix production, Garner portrays Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the infamous socialite who tries to scam her way to the top of New York City’s upper echelon through nefarious means. We dare you to watch this performance and not try to replicate her unique accent.

4. Emily Blunt (“The English”) — 6/1 odds

This previous supporting Globe winner for “Gideon’s Daughter” (2005) is now hoping to win a lead trophy for playing Lady Cornelia Locke in the Amazon Prime Video period piece. The sprawling six-part series tells the emotional tale of an Englishwoman (Blunt) who arrives in America in the 1890s looking to avenge the death of her son.

5. Toni Collette (“The Staircase”) — 10/1 odds

Collette is coming off a fresh Emmy nom for her portrayal of Kathleen Peterson, the wife of author Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), whose mysterious death on the staircase leads to a worldwide obsession. The actress already has one Globe on her mantel for “United States of Tara” (2009), so is a bookend trophy in her future for HBO Max’s addictive limited series?

Potential Spoilers (in odds order)

6. Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) — 23/2 odds

7. Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) — 18/1 odds

8. Alicia Vikander (“Irma Vep”) — 68/1 odds

9. Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”) — 75/1 odds

10. Jessica Biel (“Candy”) — 100/1 odds

11. Claire Foy (“A Very British Scandal”) — 100/1 odds

12. Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”) — 100/1 odds

