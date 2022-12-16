The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. John Turturro (“Severance”) — 11/2 odds

Turturro’s Globe nomination for the Apple TV Plus sci-fi hit is his third overall, after “The Night Of” (2016) and “Quiz Show” (1994). This time around he plays Irving Bailiff, Mark’s (Adam Scott) co-worker at the mysterious Lumon Industries, who never breaks a rule while at work … until he meets someone that catches his eye romantically, Burt (Christopher Walken).

2. John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) — 6/1 odds

Lithgow is a two-time Globe winner for “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996) and “Dexter” (2009) who’s hoping to three-peat thanks to his role as FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper on the FX on Hulu drama series. His character’s goal is to bring in Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), an ex-CIA agent who goes on the run after killing a home intruder.

3. Henry Winkler (“Barry”) — 7/1 odds

It’s been four decades since Winkler claimed back-to-back Globes for playing The Fonz on “Happy Days” (1977 and ’78). Now he’s up for his third consecutive bid for playing Gene Cousineau, the acting coach of hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), on HBO’s dramedy. In Season 3, Gene’s story takes a dark turn as he finds out the truth about Barry and is forced to deal with the consequences.

4. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) — 7/1 odds

Williams is at his career best playing substitute teacher Gregory Eddie, who has a crush on second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson). ABC’s sitcom earned more Globe nominations (five) this year than any other TV show, so it’s bound to win in some categories. Can the young actor prevail against so many legendary performers?

5. Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”) — 7/1 odds

Pryce is the third and final actor to portray Prince Philip on the Netflix regal series, after Matt Smith (Seasons 1–2) and Tobias Menzies (Seasons 3–4). To recap, Menzies earned a lead Globe bid in 2020, while Smith was snubbed by the HFPA. Can Pryce be the first actor to prevail for this role? He is a prior two-time contender for “The Two Popes” (2019) and “Barbarians at the Gate” (1993).

