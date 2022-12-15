The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) — 11/2 odds

Coming off of her viral Emmy speech in which she belted out the opening lines of Dianne Reeves‘ “Endangered Species,” Ralph is now in contention to win her first career Golden Globe. On the ABC sitcom she plays conservative kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, who frequently butts heads with the school’s much more energetic second grade teacher, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson).

2. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) — 6/1 odds

Debicki is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for portraying Princess Diana during Season 4 of the Netflix regal drama (though Corrin campaigned in lead, not supporting). Now in its fifth season, Debicki shares many of her scenes with Dominic West as Prince Charles, as viewers witness the infamous downfall of their marriage between 1991 to 1997.

3. Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) — 7/1 odds

Last year, Einbinder was nominated in the same lead category as her co-star Jean Smart (who won), but now she’s been recognized in the supporting race, so vote-splitting won’t be an issue. Globes voters also gave the series prize last year to this HBO Max comedy about an unlikely friendship between a fresh young writer (Einbinder) who assists a legendary Las Vegas comedian (Smart).

4. Julia Garner (“Ozark”) — 7/1 odds

Garner is a rare double nominee at the Globes, as she also contends over in the Limited Series Actress race for “Inventing Anna.” For this “Ozark” bid, she is hoping to prevail for the final season of Netflix’s gritty money laundering drama for playing Ruth Langmore. Garner wound up winning her third Emmy Award for the fan-favorite role, but she has yet to win a Globe … until now?

5. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) — 15/2 odds

If Ralph plays the “straight woman” role on ABC’s sitcom, then James embodies the “over-the-top” character that often does well at awards shows. She plays Ava Coleman, the principal of the elementary school who appears to care more about social media likes than actually helping students. But whenever James is given a meaty storyline to sink her teeth into, boy, does she deliver.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions