The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Limited Series Supporting Actor during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Limited Series Supporting Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Limited Series Supporting Actor

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) — 6/1 odds

After critically acclaimed roles in feature films like “Richard Jewell” and “I, Tonya,” Hauser is finally a Golden Globe nominee thanks to “Black Bird.” This Apple TV Plus miniseries stars Taron Egerton as James “Jimmy” Keene Jr., an up-and-coming football player who’s serving time for dealing drugs and weapons. Hauser plays fellow convict Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a serial killer and rapist.

2. F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — 6/1 odds

The second installment of HBO’s anthology series takes place in Sicily, with Abraham playing an aging American, Bert Di Grasso, who wants to learn more about his family’s origins with the help of his son (Michael Imperioli) and grandson (Adam DiMarco). This marks Abraham’s second career Golden Globe nomination; he previously won Best Film Drama Actor for “Amadeus” (1984).

3. Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — 13/2 odds

Through a series of flashbacks, viewers of Netflix’s latest Ryan Murphy production watch as Jenkins’ character, Lionel Dahmer, deals with his son Jeffrey Dahmer’s (Evan Peters) various issues, including sex crimes and multiple murders. Through it all, Lionel never stops loving his son, even visiting him in prison and ultimately writing a book about the entire infamous ordeal.

4. Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”) — 7/1 odds

In a career highlight for the comedic actor, Rogan portrays a real-life person, Rand Gauthier, who was responsible for stealing and distributing the sex tape of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Throughout the Hulu program, audiences watch as Rogan’s character gets deeper and deeper into the criminal world, until he longer even recognizes himself.

5. Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”) — 7/1 odds

Gleeson goes dark for his latest role as Sam Fortner, a serial killer who holds his new therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), hostage in the hopes he’ll cure his violent urges. “The Patient” streamed on FX on Hulu in the Fall to great critical acclaim and fan buzz, and now the young “Star Wars” actor is hoping his first career Golden Globe bid will also bring him his first win.

