When are the 2023 Grammys? Key dates officially announced

The 2023 Grammys date has been announced by the Recording Academy. The 65th annual music awards will air on Sunday, February 5, 2023. But that’s not the only date the academy revealed. They’ve laid out their entire calendar for the coming awards. See below:

Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022

Eligibility Period

Mon, July 18, 2022 – Wed, Aug. 31, 2022

Online Entry Period

Thurs, Oct. 13, 2022 – Sun, Oct. 23, 2022

First Round Voting

Tues, Nov. 15, 2022

Nominees Announced for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Wed, Dec. 14, 2022 – Wed, Jan. 4, 2023

Final Round Voting

Sun, Feb. 5, 2023

65th Annual Grammy Awards

These awards cover an eligibility period from October 2021 through September 2022, which means there are just a little over two months left for artists to release songs and albums for consideration. After the eligibility period ends on September 30, voting for the nominations will commence about two weeks later on October 13. That voting period will last 10 days until October 23.

Nominations are revealed a few weeks later on Tuesday, November 15. Then voters will have plenty of time to catch up on the nominated material before they vote for the winners from December 14 to January 4. The awards will then be presented at the Premiere Ceremony and the prime time telecast, both of which will take place on February 5, barring some drastic change. The last two years have seen major delays in the Grammys ceremonies due to COVID-19. The 63rd Grammys were ultimately held on March 14, 2021, while the 64th Grammys went forward on April 3, 2022.

So we know when the Grammys will be. But who will be there? More than 1,000 users are already forecasting the 65th annual awards in the big four general field categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Make your predictions now here in our predictions center and update them as often as you like between now and November 15.

