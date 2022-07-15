Everything to know about 2023 Grammys

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be presented in 2023, and there’s a lot to keep in mind regarding who will be recognized, when, and how. Here’s what we know so far.

When are the awards?

The 2023 Grammys date is Sunday, February 5, 2023. As usual, the Premiere Ceremony and the prime time telecast will take place on the same day.

What music is eligible?

Songs and albums are eligible if they were released from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

When does voting for the nominations take place?

Recording academy members vote for the nominees from October 13 through October 23, 2022.

When are the nominations announced?

The academy will reveal the nominees on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

When does voting for the winners take place?

After nominations are announced, academy members pick the winners from December 14, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

What are the rules?

The comprehensive rules and guidelines for the 2023 Grammys can be found here.

What new categories are there?

The academy has added Songwriter of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance. Additionally, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media has been split into separate categories for film/TV and video games/interactive media. Best Spoken Word Album has been split into separate categories for poetry and audio books/narration/storytelling. And Best New Age Album has been renamed Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

What are the new rules for album eligibility?

To qualify for Grammy consideration, an album must contain 75% or more newly recorded material. Previously, albums were allowed to compete if they included 50% or more newly recorded material.

