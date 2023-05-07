2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete list of winners [Updating Live]

The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards were presented on Sunday night, May 7, during a ceremony that had been scheduled to take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California, before the Writers Guild of America strike forced the show to switch gears. But a modified ceremony still took place honoring the best achievements in media as voted on by fans online. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.

“The Last of Us” and “Stranger Things” were the top nominees going into this event with seven bids apiece. Both were nominated for Best Show, a category “Stranger Things” had won twice before. Rounding out the nominees in that top category were “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone,” and “Yellowjackets.”

But of course the MTV Movie and TV Awards used to be just the MTV Movie Awards, so there are still categories strictly dedicated to the big screen. Nominated for best movie were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Drew Barrymore was originally set to host the ceremony, but she and others dropped out in solidarity with the striking WGA writers. MTV executive producer Bruce Gillmer ultimately explained in a statement, “We’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight.” So how did the awards go under these unusual circumstances, and who claimed the Golden Popcorn? Find out below.

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

X — Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones and The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

X — Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

X — Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

X — Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

X — Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

X — Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

X — Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Daisy Jones and The Six — “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling — Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis — “Trouble”

Ginny and Georgia — “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN — “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical — “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts — “Come Back Home”

RRR — “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — “Body”

SNL — “Big Boys”

Stranger Things — “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us — “Long Long Time” (Bill and Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil — “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty — “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday — “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals — “Simon’s Song”

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition

X — The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

X — RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

X — Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

