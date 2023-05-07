2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete list of winners [Updating Live]

The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards were presented on Sunday night, May 7, during a ceremony that had been scheduled to take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California, before the Writers Guild of America strike forced the show to switch gears. But a modified ceremony still took place honoring the best achievements in media as voted on by fans online. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.
“The Last of Us” and “Stranger Things” were the top nominees going into this event with seven bids apiece. Both were nominated for Best Show, a category “Stranger Things” had won twice before. Rounding out the nominees in that top category were “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone,” and “Yellowjackets.”
But of course the MTV Movie and TV Awards used to be just the MTV Movie Awards, so there are still categories strictly dedicated to the big screen. Nominated for best movie were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Drew Barrymore was originally set to host the ceremony, but she and others dropped out in solidarity with the striking WGA writers. MTV executive producer Bruce Gillmer ultimately explained in a statement, “We’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight.” So how did the awards go under these unusual circumstances, and who claimed the Golden Popcorn? Find out below.
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
X — Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones and The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
X — Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
X — Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
X — Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
X — Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
X — Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST DUO
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
X — Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
Daisy Jones and The Six — “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling — Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis — “Trouble”
Ginny and Georgia — “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN — “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical — “Revolting Children”
Purple Hearts — “Come Back Home”
RRR — “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — “Body”
SNL — “Big Boys”
Stranger Things — “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us — “Long Long Time” (Bill and Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil — “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty — “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
Wednesday — “Goo Goo Muck”
Young Royals — “Simon’s Song”
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition
X — The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
X — RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
X — Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
