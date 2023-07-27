44th Annual News and Documentary Emmys nominations list led by CNN, Vice News, ABC, PBS

The 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, July 27, with winners set to be announced at a pair of ceremonies taking place on September 27 and September 28. Scroll down for the complete list of contenders, led by CNN with 45 nominations, Vice News with 30, ABC with 26, and PBS with 26.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS in a statement. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Anderson Cooper 360

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS Mornings

Nightly News with Lester Holt

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes

The Circus

Nightline

Sunday Morning

VICE News Tonight

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou

Ellison Barber

Zinhle Essamuah

Ashan Singh

Selina Wang

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CBS Mornings

Uvalde

CNN Worldwide

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide

The War in Ukraine

NBC News Specials + NBC News Now

Hurricane Ian

NBC News Specials

Uvalde School Shooting

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20

Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes

Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront

‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine

VICE News Tonight

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight

Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360

Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

BBC World News America

Afghanistan Under the Taliban

BBC World News America

War in Ukraine

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine

Matthew Chance: Ukraine

Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes

Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes

War in Ukraine

ABC News

Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline

A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

VICE News Tonight

Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read

Nightline

Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown

Phil & Franco

VICE News Tonight

Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes

Sharswood

In Real Life

The New Death

NBC News Digital

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline

Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children

Op-Docs

My Disability Roadmap

VICE World News

The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline

Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360

10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse The Associated Press

Nightline

The Horrors in Bucha

VICE News Tonight

Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes

Pathogen X

FRONTLINE, ITV

Putin’s War at Home

NBC Nightly Films

The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline

Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel

Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360

Investigating Uvalde

CBS Mornings

Decades of Exposure

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research

Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle

Fish Pirates

VICE News Tonight

Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report

Queen Elizabeth

CBS News

CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

NBC News Specials

Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live

The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now

Field Report with Paola Ramos

Florida 2022

Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother’s War

VICE News Tonight

On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight

77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS

The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper

Russia’s War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

On the Brink of War

VICE News Tonight

Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

All In with Chris Hayes

From Kanye to Trump

State of the Union

Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite

I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them

We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360

Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360

Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront

Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis

The Lead with Jake Tapper

Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos

Defying Putin on The Air

TODAY

College Football Star’s Brave Decision

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Anderson Cooper 360

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her

The New York Times DealBook Summit

Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin

State of the Union with Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

TODAY

Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes

President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report

Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC

Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline

Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20

Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life

Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories

The Brain Collectors

VICE News Tonight

Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

VICE News Tonight

‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Fault Lines

A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health

This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like

VICE News Tonight

Beyond Fentanyl

VICE News Tonight

Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis

VICE News Tonight

Post-Roe America

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20

Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs

Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline

What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

VICE News Tonight

The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+

Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Stolen Cars

VICE News Tonight

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

VICE News Tonight

VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC

Dark Waters

Dateline NBC

What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents

X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes

Endangered

POV

Let the Little Light Shine

POV

Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

A Radical Life

In Her Hands

Independent Lens

Apart

POV

Not Going Quietly

Watergate: High Crimes In The White House

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

America ReFramed

Sapelo

CIVIL

The Janes

MSNBC Films

Model America

POV

Accepted

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Escape From Kabul

FIFA Uncovered

Flight/Risk

I Am Vanessa Guillen

POV

Delikado

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Original Series

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

FRONTLINE, Retro Report

American Reckoning

Hostages

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Great Performances

The Conductor

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Let Me Be Me

MTV Documentary Films

Art & Krimes by Krimes

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Earthstorm

Good Night Oppy

How To Survive A Pandemic

NOVA

Augmented

NOVA

Ultimate Space Telescope

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful

Animal

The Green Planet

Kangaroo Valley

Super/Natural

Wildcat

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire

Independent Lens

TikTok, Boom.

POV

The Last Out

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Hold Your Fire

MTV Documentary Films

The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers

Guardian Documentaries

Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films

As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs

MINK!

Best Documentary

CNN Films

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Escape From Kabul

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Good Night Oppy

The Janes

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto

Despierta America

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche

Noticiero Telemundo

Noticiero Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderon

Maria Antonieta Collins

Jorge Ramos

Pedro Ultreras

Julio Vaqueiro

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora

Devastación de Ian

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón

La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Noticiero Telemundo

Ira de Putin

Noticiero Telemundo

Uvalde

Noticiero Univision

Guerra en Ucrania

Noticiero Univision

Masacre en Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora

Persecución Mortal

Aquí y Ahora

Se Busca Trabajo

Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón

Protected Witness

Noticiero

Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga

Ley de la selva

Fentanilo: futura para el narco, muerte para la humanidad

Ritos De Pasaje

Sicarios

A Sense Of Community

Iztapalapa

Univision Noticias

Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The DJ and the War Crimes

Extreme Heat Will Change Us

How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes

The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes

Pathogen X

60 Minutes

Platform 4

Fault Lines

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

FRONTLINE

Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research

Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight

Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News

Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents

PRIDE: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Soul of a Nation Presents

X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Video Journalism

60 Minutes

Return to Gorongosa

VICE News Tonight

Battle for Bakhmut

VICE News Tonight

Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight

Battle for the South of Ukraine

VICE News Tonight

Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

AMHQ

Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future

As Equals

The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained

CNN Digital

From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work

A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed

VICE News Tonight

Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight

Queer Kabul

Winter Sports Week

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

FRONTLINE

Lies, Politics and Democracy

Good Night Oppy

Hostages

Nothing Compares

POV

Not Going Quietly

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages

The Janes

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands

The Janes

Master of Light

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

Wildcat

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light

Nuisance Bear

Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies

Retrograde

Super/Natural

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power

Master of Light

Retrograde

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Good Night Oppy

How to Change Your Mind

Lincoln’s Dilemma

The Principles of Pleasure

A Trip to Infinity

Outstanding Music Composition

Body Parts

Julia

Exposing Muybridge

Good Night Oppy

Wildcat

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity

Good Night Oppy

Great Performances Now Hear This

Nuisance Bear

Our Universe

Retrograde

Super/Natural

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite

CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist

The Pez Outlaw

Technical Excellence: News

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

NBC News Election Coverage

Decision 2022 Midterm Elections

NBC News Election Coverage

New Media Element Builder

Noticiero Telemundo

Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer

NOVA

Augmented

Retrograde

Shark Week

“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Arabi Tornado (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (Sacramento, California)

Hurricane Ida (New Orleans, Louisiana)

NBC 10 Philadelphia (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)

Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather

Tragedy At Robb Elementary (San Antonio, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News at 10 (Phoenix, AZ)

Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children

Eyewitness News at 10 (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Man Behind the Warehouse

KING 5 News (Seattle, Washington)

COVID Exemptions for a Price

KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)

Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E

The Reveal ( Atlanta, Georgia)

Terminal

