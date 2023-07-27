44th Annual News and Documentary Emmys nominations list led by CNN, Vice News, ABC, PBS

The 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, July 27, with winners set to be announced at a pair of ceremonies taking place on September 27 and September 28. Scroll down for the complete list of contenders, led by CNN with 45 nominations, Vice News with 30, ABC with 26, and PBS with 26.
“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS in a statement. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Anderson Cooper 360
CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS Mornings
Nightly News with Lester Holt
Outstanding Recorded News Program
60 Minutes
The Circus
Nightline
Sunday Morning
VICE News Tonight
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Yousur Al-Hlou
Ellison Barber
Zinhle Essamuah
Ashan Singh
Selina Wang
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
CBS Mornings
Uvalde
CNN Worldwide
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
CNN Worldwide
The War in Ukraine
NBC News Specials + NBC News Now
Hurricane Ian
NBC News Specials
Uvalde School Shooting
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
20/20
Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine
60 Minutes
Platform 4
Erin Burnett OutFront
‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine
VICE News Tonight
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
VICE News Tonight
Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360
Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde
BBC World News America
Afghanistan Under the Taliban
BBC World News America
War in Ukraine
Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine
Matthew Chance: Ukraine
Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
60 Minutes
Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs
60 Minutes
War in Ukraine
ABC News
Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community
Nightline
A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools
VICE News Tonight
Putin’s War on Ukraine
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives
I Stutter
Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read
Nightline
Swimming While Black
Sunday NFL Countdown
Phil & Franco
VICE News Tonight
Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes
Sharswood
In Real Life
The New Death
NBC News Digital
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary
Nightline
Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children
Op-Docs
My Disability Roadmap
VICE World News
The Teenage Mafia Academy
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline
Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience
Anderson Cooper 360
10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help
How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse The Associated Press
Nightline
The Horrors in Bucha
VICE News Tonight
Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes
Pathogen X
FRONTLINE, ITV
Putin’s War at Home
NBC Nightly Films
The Reckoning: An American Genocide
Nightline
Saving Malaika
On Assignment with Richard Engel
Ukraine: The Search for Justice
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360
Investigating Uvalde
CBS Mornings
Decades of Exposure
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
FRONTLINE
Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research
Crime Scene: Bucha
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle
Fish Pirates
VICE News Tonight
Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department
Outstanding Live News Special
ABC News Live
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space
ABC News Special Report
Queen Elizabeth
CBS News
CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
NBC News Specials
Decision 2022: The Balance of Power
Noticiero Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Recorded News Special
ABC News Live
The Struggle to Understand
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage
Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now
Field Report with Paola Ramos
Florida 2022
Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?
Ukraine: A Mother’s War
VICE News Tonight
On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
CNN Tonight
77 Minutes in Uvalde
Fareed Zakaria GPS
The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later
State of the Union with Jake Tapper
Russia’s War
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
On the Brink of War
VICE News Tonight
Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
All In with Chris Hayes
From Kanye to Trump
State of the Union
Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite
I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them
We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360
Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv
Anderson Cooper 360
Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza
Erin Burnett OutFront
Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis
The Lead with Jake Tapper
Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Defying Putin on The Air
TODAY
College Football Star’s Brave Decision
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form
Amanpour
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Anderson Cooper 360
Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her
The New York Times DealBook Summit
Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin
State of the Union with Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
TODAY
Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr
Outstanding Edited Interview
60 Minutes
President Zelenskyy
CNN Special Report
Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview
Dateline NBC
Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm
Nightline
Lia Thomas
World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20
Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
In Real Life
Plastic Time Bomb
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Amazon Mafia
World’s Untold Stories
The Brain Collectors
VICE News Tonight
Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed
VICE News Tonight
‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Fault Lines
A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health
This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like
VICE News Tonight
Beyond Fentanyl
VICE News Tonight
Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis
VICE News Tonight
Post-Roe America
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
20/20
Cinderella: The Reunion
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
PRIDE: To Be Seen
CNN FlashDocs
Taking on Taylor Swift
Nightline
What America Owes: The Stolen Generation
VICE News Tonight
The Dark Side of Manga
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Africa+
Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Stolen Cars
VICE News Tonight
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
VICE News Tonight
VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Dateline NBC
Dark Waters
Dateline NBC
What Happened to Anton Black?
Soul of a Nation Presents
X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight
No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
11 Minutes
Endangered
POV
Let the Little Light Shine
POV
Wuhan Wuhan
Retrograde
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
A Radical Life
In Her Hands
Independent Lens
Apart
POV
Not Going Quietly
Watergate: High Crimes In The White House
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
America ReFramed
Sapelo
CIVIL
The Janes
MSNBC Films
Model America
POV
Accepted
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
Escape From Kabul
FIFA Uncovered
Flight/Risk
I Am Vanessa Guillen
POV
Delikado
Outstanding Historical Documentary
CNN Original Series
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal
FRONTLINE, Retro Report
American Reckoning
Hostages
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Great Performances
The Conductor
Is That Black Enough For You?!?
Let Me Be Me
MTV Documentary Films
Art & Krimes by Krimes
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
Earthstorm
How To Survive A Pandemic
NOVA
Augmented
NOVA
Ultimate Space Telescope
Outstanding Nature Documentary
America the Beautiful
Animal
The Green Planet
Kangaroo Valley
Super/Natural
Wildcat
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Eat The Rich: The GameStop
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
Independent Lens
TikTok, Boom.
POV
The Last Out
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story
Hold Your Fire
MTV Documentary Films
The Fire That Took Her
Supreme Team
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo
Outstanding Short Documentary
The Flagmakers
Guardian Documentaries
Beirut Dreams in Color
MSNBC Films
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
MTV Documentary Films
As Far As They Can Run
Op-Docs
MINK!
Best Documentary
CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Escape From Kabul
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Good Night Oppy
The Janes
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto
Despierta America
Noticias Telemundo en la Noche
Noticiero Telemundo
Noticiero Univision
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderon
Maria Antonieta Collins
Jorge Ramos
Pedro Ultreras
Julio Vaqueiro
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora
Devastación de Ian
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón
La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania
Noticiero Telemundo
Ira de Putin
Noticiero Telemundo
Uvalde
Noticiero Univision
Guerra en Ucrania
Noticiero Univision
Masacre en Uvalde
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora
Persecución Mortal
Aquí y Ahora
Se Busca Trabajo
Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón
Protected Witness
Noticiero
Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga
Ley de la selva
Fentanilo: futura para el narco, muerte para la humanidad
Ritos De Pasaje
Sicarios
A Sense Of Community
Iztapalapa
Univision Noticias
Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia
Outstanding Interactive Media
CNN Digital
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests
The DJ and the War Crimes
Extreme Heat Will Change Us
How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’
‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray
Outstanding Writing: News
60 Minutes
The Lost Souls of Bucha
60 Minutes
Pathogen X
60 Minutes
Platform 4
Fault Lines
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Fish Pirates
Outstanding Research: News
CNN Newsroom
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
FRONTLINE
Afghanistan Undercover
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research
Crime Scene: Bucha
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Direction: News
ABC News
Election Night 2022
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
PRIDE: To Be Seen
CBS Saturday Morning
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
Soul of a Nation Presents
X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Outstanding Video Journalism
60 Minutes
Return to Gorongosa
VICE News Tonight
Battle for Bakhmut
VICE News Tonight
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
VICE News Tonight
Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
Outstanding Editing: News
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy
VICE News Tonight
Battle for the South of Ukraine
VICE News Tonight
Beyond Fentanyl
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
AMHQ
Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future
As Equals
The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained
CNN Digital
From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work
A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed
VICE News Tonight
Mafia Land
VICE News Tonight
Queer Kabul
Winter Sports Week
Outstanding Writing: Documentary
FRONTLINE
Lies, Politics and Democracy
Good Night Oppy
Hostages
Nothing Compares
POV
Not Going Quietly
Outstanding Research: Documentary
37 Words
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Hostages
The Janes
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
In Her Hands
The Janes
Master of Light
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
Wildcat
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
Master of Light
Nuisance Bear
Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies
Retrograde
Super/Natural
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
In Her Hands
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power
Master of Light
Retrograde
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
Good Night Oppy
How to Change Your Mind
Lincoln’s Dilemma
The Principles of Pleasure
A Trip to Infinity
Outstanding Music Composition
Body Parts
Julia
Exposing Muybridge
Good Night Oppy
Wildcat
Outstanding Sound
A Trip to Infinity
Good Night Oppy
Great Performances Now Hear This
Nuisance Bear
Our Universe
Retrograde
Super/Natural
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite
CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist
The Pez Outlaw
Technical Excellence: News
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later
NBC News Election Coverage
Decision 2022 Midterm Elections
NBC News Election Coverage
New Media Element Builder
Noticiero Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story
Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer
NOVA
Augmented
Retrograde
Shark Week
“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022
Super/Natural
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
Arabi Tornado (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (Sacramento, California)
Hurricane Ida (New Orleans, Louisiana)
NBC 10 Philadelphia (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)
Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather
Tragedy At Robb Elementary (San Antonio, TX)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
ABC15 News at 10 (Phoenix, AZ)
Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children
Eyewitness News at 10 (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Man Behind the Warehouse
KING 5 News (Seattle, Washington)
COVID Exemptions for a Price
KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)
Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E
The Reveal ( Atlanta, Georgia)
Terminal
