44th Annual News and Documentary Emmys nominations list led by CNN, Vice News, ABC, PBS

natas national academy of television arts and sciences emmys
NATAS

The 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, July 27, with winners set to be announced at a pair of ceremonies taking place on September 27 and September 28. Scroll down for the complete list of contenders, led by CNN with 45 nominations, Vice News with 30, ABC with 26, and PBS with 26.

“The News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS in a statement. “They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year’s nominees.”

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

Anderson Cooper 360

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS Mornings

Nightly News with Lester Holt

Outstanding Recorded News Program

60 Minutes

The Circus

Nightline

Sunday Morning

VICE News Tonight

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Yousur Al-Hlou

Ellison Barber

Zinhle Essamuah

Ashan Singh

Selina Wang

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

CBS Mornings
Uvalde

CNN Worldwide
Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN Worldwide
The War in Ukraine

NBC News Specials + NBC News Now
Hurricane Ian

NBC News Specials
Uvalde School Shooting

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

20/20
Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine

60 Minutes
Platform 4

Erin Burnett OutFront
‘Fleeing Ukraine’Fleeing Ukraine

VICE News Tonight
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight
Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360
Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde

BBC World News America
Afghanistan Under the Taliban

BBC World News America
War in Ukraine

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine

Matthew Chance: Ukraine

Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes
Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs

60 Minutes
War in Ukraine

ABC News
Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community

Nightline
A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

VICE News Tonight
Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives

I Stutter

Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read

Nightline
Swimming While Black

Sunday NFL Countdown
Phil & Franco

VICE News Tonight
Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes
Sharswood

In Real Life
The New Death

NBC News Digital
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

Nightline
Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children

Op-Docs
My Disability Roadmap

VICE World News
The Teenage Mafia Academy

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline
Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience

Anderson Cooper 360
10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse      The Associated Press

Nightline
The Horrors in Bucha

VICE News Tonight
Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

60 Minutes
Pathogen X

FRONTLINE, ITV
Putin’s War at Home

NBC Nightly Films
The Reckoning: An American Genocide

Nightline
Saving Malaika

On Assignment with Richard Engel
Ukraine: The Search for Justice

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360
Investigating Uvalde

CBS Mornings
Decades of Exposure

How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE
Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research
Crime Scene: Bucha

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle
Fish Pirates

VICE News Tonight
Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space

ABC News Special Report
Queen Elizabeth

CBS News
CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

NBC News Specials
Decision 2022: The Balance of Power

Noticiero Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live
The Struggle to Understand

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now

Field Report with Paola Ramos
Florida 2022

Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?

Ukraine: A Mother’s War

VICE News Tonight
On the Ground in Ukraine: A VICE News Tonight Special Report

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN Tonight
77 Minutes in Uvalde

Fareed Zakaria GPS
The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later

State of the Union with Jake Tapper
Russia’s War

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
On the Brink of War

VICE News Tonight
Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

All In with Chris Hayes
From Kanye to Trump

State of the Union
Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite

I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them

We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360
Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv

Anderson Cooper 360
Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Erin Burnett OutFront
Erin Burnett & Serhii Perebynis

The Lead with Jake Tapper
Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir

This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Defying Putin on The Air

TODAY
College Football Star’s Brave Decision

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Anderson Cooper 360
Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her

The New York Times DealBook Summit
Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin

State of the Union with Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

TODAY
Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes
President Zelenskyy

CNN Special Report
Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview

Dateline NBC
Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm

Nightline
Lia Thomas

World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20
Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life
Plastic Time Bomb

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Amazon Mafia

World’s Untold Stories
The Brain Collectors

VICE News Tonight
Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed

VICE News Tonight
‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Fault Lines
A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health

This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like

VICE News Tonight
Beyond Fentanyl

VICE News Tonight
Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis

VICE News Tonight
Post-Roe America

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20
Cinderella: The Reunion

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
PRIDE: To Be Seen

CNN FlashDocs
Taking on Taylor Swift

Nightline
What America Owes: The Stolen Generation

VICE News Tonight
The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Africa+
Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Stolen Cars

VICE News Tonight
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

VICE News Tonight
VICE News Investigates: Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight
Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Dateline NBC
Dark Waters

Dateline NBC
What Happened to Anton Black?

Soul of a Nation Presents
X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight
No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

11 Minutes

Endangered

POV
Let the Little Light Shine

POV
Wuhan Wuhan

Retrograde

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

A Radical Life

In Her Hands

Independent Lens
Apart

POV
Not Going Quietly

Watergate: High Crimes In The White House

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

America ReFramed
Sapelo

CIVIL

The Janes

MSNBC Films
Model America

POV
Accepted

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Escape From Kabul

FIFA Uncovered

Flight/Risk

I Am Vanessa Guillen

POV
Delikado

Outstanding Historical Documentary

CNN Original Series
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

FRONTLINE, Retro Report
American Reckoning

Hostages

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Great Performances
The Conductor

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Let Me Be Me

MTV Documentary Films
Art & Krimes by Krimes

Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Earthstorm

Good Night Oppy

How To Survive A Pandemic

NOVA
Augmented

NOVA
Ultimate Space Telescope

Outstanding Nature Documentary

America the Beautiful

Animal

The Green Planet

Kangaroo Valley

Super/Natural

Wildcat

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Eat The Rich: The GameStop

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire

Independent Lens
TikTok, Boom.

POV
The Last Out

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Hold Your Fire

MTV Documentary Films
The Fire That Took Her

Supreme Team

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Flagmakers

Guardian Documentaries
Beirut Dreams in Color

MSNBC Films
The Sentence of Michael Thompson

MTV Documentary Films
As Far As They Can Run

Op-Docs
MINK!

Best Documentary

CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Escape From Kabul

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Good Night Oppy

The Janes

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto

Despierta America

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche

Noticiero Telemundo

Noticiero Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderon

Maria Antonieta Collins

Jorge Ramos

Pedro Ultreras

Julio Vaqueiro

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora
Devastación de Ian

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón
La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania

Noticiero Telemundo
Ira de Putin

Noticiero Telemundo
Uvalde

Noticiero Univision
Guerra en Ucrania

Noticiero Univision
Masacre en Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora
Persecución Mortal

Aquí y Ahora
Se Busca Trabajo

Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos

Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón
Protected Witness

Noticiero
Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga
Ley de la selva

Fentanilo: futura para el narco, muerte para la humanidad

Ritos De Pasaje
Sicarios

A Sense Of Community
Iztapalapa

Univision Noticias
Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Digital
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests

The DJ and the War Crimes

Extreme Heat Will Change Us

How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray

Outstanding Writing: News

60 Minutes
The Lost Souls of Bucha

60 Minutes
Pathogen X

60 Minutes
Platform 4

Fault Lines
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Fish Pirates

Outstanding Research: News

CNN Newsroom
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

FRONTLINE
Afghanistan Undercover

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, SITU Research
Crime Scene: Bucha

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight
Undercover in Guyana

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News
Election Night 2022

ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents
PRIDE: To Be Seen

CBS Saturday Morning
David Byrne’s American Utopia

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

Soul of a Nation Presents
X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Outstanding Video Journalism

60 Minutes
Return to Gorongosa

VICE News Tonight
Battle for Bakhmut

VICE News Tonight
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon

VICE News Tonight
Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Editing: News

Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
Cocaine Queens

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
White Supremacy

VICE News Tonight
Battle for the South of Ukraine

VICE News Tonight
Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

AMHQ
Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future

As Equals
The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained

CNN Digital
From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work

A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed

VICE News Tonight
Mafia Land

VICE News Tonight
Queer Kabul

Winter Sports Week

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

FRONTLINE
Lies, Politics and Democracy

Good Night Oppy

Hostages

Nothing Compares

POV
Not Going Quietly

Outstanding Research: Documentary

37 Words

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes

Hostages

The Janes

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

In Her Hands

The Janes

Master of Light

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

Wildcat

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Master of Light

Nuisance Bear

Op-Docs Long Line of Ladies

Retrograde

Super/Natural

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

CNN Films
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

In Her Hands

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power

Master of Light

Retrograde

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

Good Night Oppy

How to Change Your Mind

Lincoln’s Dilemma

The Principles of Pleasure

A Trip to Infinity

Outstanding Music Composition

Body Parts

Julia

Exposing Muybridge

Good Night Oppy

Wildcat

Outstanding Sound

A Trip to Infinity

Good Night Oppy

Great Performances Now Hear This

Nuisance Bear

Our Universe

Retrograde

Super/Natural

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

ABC News Studios Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite

CNN Original Series The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up

Inside the Mind of a Con Artist

The Pez Outlaw

Technical Excellence: News

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later

NBC News Election Coverage
Decision 2022 Midterm Elections

NBC News Election Coverage

New Media Element Builder

Noticiero Telemundo
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story
Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer

NOVA
Augmented

Retrograde

Shark Week
“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022

Super/Natural

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Arabi Tornado (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (Sacramento, California)

Hurricane Ida (New Orleans, Louisiana)

NBC 10 Philadelphia (Philadelphia,Pennsylvania)
Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather

Tragedy At Robb Elementary (San Antonio, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News at 10 (Phoenix, AZ)
Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children

Eyewitness News at 10 (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Man Behind the Warehouse

KING 5 News (Seattle, Washington)
COVID Exemptions for a Price

KXTV ABC10 (Sacramento, California)
Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E

The Reveal ( Atlanta, Georgia)
Terminal

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Drama Series

Jeremy Strong Sarah Snook Kieran Culkin Succession
Will Sharpe Aubrey Plaza Meghann Fahy Theo James The White Lotus
Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey The Last of Us
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Imelda Staunton Jonathan Pryce The Crown
+3 More

More News from GoldDerby

Loading