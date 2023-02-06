2023 Oscars predictions: Who will win each of the 23 categories at the 95th Academy Awards? [PHOTOS]

Looking for a cheat sheet before making your 2023 Oscar predictions in all 23 categories? Then scroll through our photo gallery to find out the names of the likeliest Academy Awards winners on March 12.

We came up with these 2023 Oscar predictions by generating odds based on five groups of people who make predictions at Gold Derby: 27 journalists who are experts as they cover Hollywood year-round; our in-house team of 12 editors; two sets of site users: the top 24 at predicting last year’s Oscars and the all-star 24 from the last two years combined; and thousands of readers like you.

To read more about each race, click the links below

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature

