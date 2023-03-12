2023 Oscar winners list: Complete results in all 23 categories [Updating Live]

The 95th Annual Academy Awards were presented on Sunday night, March 12, during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel that aired live on ABC at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list of champs in all 23 categories, updated throughout the night.

The outlandish sci-fi family film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” entered these awards with the most nominations. It picked up 11 bids including Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh). And it has been a good season for the film overall. Though it lost the Golden Globe for Best Film Comedy/Musical to fellow Oscar nominee “The Banshees of Inisherin,” it then went on a (mostly) uninterrupted winning streak. It took the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture as well as top honors from the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and Screen Actors Guild.

The only place “Everything Everywhere” stumbled was the BAFTAs, where “All Quiet on the Western Front” prevailed seven times including Best Picture. That German-language film, set in the trenches of World War I, picked up nine Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best International Feature. It aimed to be the very first Netflix film to claim Best Picture a year after Apple’s “CODA” broke new ground by becoming the first ever streaming movie to claim the academy’s top prize.

Rounding out the Best Picture race were blockbusters “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” acclaimed indies “TAR” and “Women Talking,” the splashy biopic “Elvis,” Steven Spielberg‘s semiautobiographical “The Fabelmans,” and the Cannes grand prize winner “Triangle of Sadness.” How did they do when all was said and done? Find out below.

BEST PICTURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Malte Grunert

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — James Cameron and Jon Landau

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh

“Elvis” — Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang

“The Fabelmans” — Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

“TAR” — Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer

“Triangle of Sadness” — Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober

“Women Talking” — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg,”The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TAR”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees on Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — Rian Johnson

“Living” — Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Ehren Kruger, Eric Warner Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” — Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees on Inisherin” — Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” — Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

“TAR” — Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” — Ruben Ostlund

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — James Friend

“Bardo” — Darius Khondji

“Elvis” — Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light” — Roger Deakins

“TAR” — Floria Hoffmeister

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Babylon” — Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Ruth E. Carter

“Elvis” — Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — Jenny Beavan

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” — Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Paul Rogers

“TAR” — Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Eddie Hamilton

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman” — Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis” — Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale” — Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” — Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Son Lux

“The Fabelmans” — John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell it Like a Woman” — Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” — M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” — Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” — Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” — Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara

BEST SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman” — Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis” — David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” — Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” — Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” — Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” — Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes” — Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” — Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” — Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters” — Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

“Navalny” — Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” — Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” — João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” — Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” — Lachlan Pendragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The Elephant Whisperers” — Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” — Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” — Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” — Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” — Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“An Irish Goodbye” — Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” — Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” — Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” — Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” — Cyrus Neshvad