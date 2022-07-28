Almost all of the Best Actor winners at this century’s 22 Academy Awards ceremonies have ticked at least one of these two boxes: they were over 40 or portraying a real-life fellow. The only exceptions: Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”) and Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”). In 2022 Will Smith, 53, won for portraying tennis coach Richard Williams in “King Richard.” In 2021, Anthony Hopkins became the oldest Best Actor winner ever at age 83 when he prevailed for “The Father.” At the 2020 Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix was 45 when he picked up the Best Actor Oscar for “Joker.” The previous year saw 37-year-old Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) triumph for his riveting portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Actor predictions.)

Of the 10 most recent Best Actor winners at the Oscars, Smith, Malek and five others won for taking on real-life roles: Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln,” 2013); Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club,” 2014); Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything,” 2015); Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant,” 2016); and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour,” 2018).

Who will win Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars? Below, we consider the contenders. This roster includes past Academy Awards champs, previous nominees and those looking for their first bids, be they film newcomers or long-time screen actors.

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions.

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Christian Bale, “Amsterdam”

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Colin Firth, “Empire of Light”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Daniel Giménez Cacho, “Bardo”

Timothée Chalamet, “Bones and All”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, ” The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jalil Hall, “Till”

Tom Hanks, “A Man Called Otto”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Christian Bale, “The Pale Blue Eye”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Song Kang-ho, “Broker”

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fablemens”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Disappointment Blvd.”

Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”



