At the 2022 Oscars, Sian Heder won Best Adapted Screenplay for “CODA,” her adaptation of the French film “La Famille Bélier.” “CODA” also claimed Best Picture, thereby becoming the fifth remake to win the top Oscar. In 2021 playwright Florian Zeller shared in the Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay with Christopher Hampton for bring his stage hit “The Father” to the screen. In his directorial debut Zeller bagged Anthony Hopkins his second Best Actor Oscar. He returns to the race this year with an adaptation of his play “The Son.” (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Adapted Screenplay predictions.)

Screen versions of stage works had won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars 15 times before. The most recent of these was in 2017 when “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney prevailed for adapting the latter’s un-produced play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” Prior to that you have to go all the way back to 1989 when Alfred Uhry won for adapting his hit play “Driving Miss Daisy.”

At the 2020 Academy Awards, “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi won for bringing Christine Leunens novel “Caging Skies” to the big screen. This award, which dates back to the first Oscars in 1928, has gone to the adapters of 47 novels over the year. The most recent of these prior to 2020 was in 2018 when James Ivory won his first Oscar for his adaptation of André Aciman‘s novel “Call Me by Your Name.”

In between those two years, “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee shared in the win for Best Adapted Screenplay for his written work on Ron Stallworth‘s memoir of the same name. In the 93-year history of this category, only a dozen adaptations of such books have prevailed. Five of those non-fiction books adaptations were winners in the last decade: “The Social Network” (2011), “Argo” (2012), “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “The Imitation Game” (2014) and “The Big Short” (2015).

Short stories provided source material for seven winners, with “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005 being the most recent. One-off sources have included a newspaper column (“Mrs. Miniver”) and a short film (“Sling Blade”).

UPDATED: October 16, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscar Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order)

“Poor Things”

Writer: Tony McNamara, who adapted the novel “Poor Things” by Alasdair Gray.

“She Said”

Director: Maria Schrader

Writer: Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who adapted the non-fiction book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

“The Son “

Writer: Florian Zeller, who adapted his play of the same name.

“The Whale”

Writer: Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted his play of the same name.

“Women Talking”

Writer: Sarah Polley, who adapted the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)



“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Writers: Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, based on the Marvel comic series created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

“Bones and All”

Writer: David Kajganich, who adapted the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Writer: Rian Johnson, based on characters created by Johnson for “Knives Out.”

“Happening”

Writers: Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano and Anne Berest, who adapted the novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux.

“Living”

Writer: Kazuo Ishiguro, based on characters created by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni for “Ikuru.”

“White Noise”

Writer: Noah Baumbach, who adapted the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)

“Avatar 2”

Writers: James Cameron and Josh Friedman, based on characters created by Cameron for “Avatar.”

“Blonde”

Writer: Andrew Dominik, who adapted the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

“Catherine, Called Birdy”

Writer: Lena Dunham, who adapted the novel of the same name by Karen Cushman.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Writers: Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Pete Jones, who adapted the non-fiction book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue.

“A Man Called Otto”

Writer: David Magee, who adapted the novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman.

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Writer: Scott Cooper, who adapted the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Writers: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie with a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. for “Top Gun.”

“The Wonder”

Writers: Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch and Sebastian Lelio, who adapted Donoghue’s novel of the same name.

