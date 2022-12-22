2023 Oscars Best Animated Short Film cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists with detailed descriptions

Of all the categories at the Oscars, the three that are probably the most difficult to predict year after year are the short film categories. Not just the winners, but the nominees, too. But Derbyites, you need not fear as we are here to help you! With the shortlist for these categories having just been announced on December 21, we are giving you the best chances possible to make the correct selections in our predictions center for the Best Animated Short Film race.

Don’t forget, the four most recent Oscar victors in the Best Animated Short Film category were “The Windshield Wiper” (2021), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020), “Hair Love” (2019) and “Bao” (2018). What will join the list this year? Read on to see the all-important details on the 15 finalists for Best Animated Short Film at the 2023 Oscars.

“Black Slide” – A child sneaks into what is considered the scariest waterslide ever made.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – This film follows the titular characters as an unexpected friendship forms between them as they all search for the boy’s home. It features the voices of Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

“The Debutante” – A young woman, who is having a dinner dance being thrown in her honor, convinces a hyena from the London Zoo to attend the event in her place. The short’s director, Elizabeth Hobbs, was previously nominated for the BAFTA for Best Short Animation for “I’m OK.”

“The Flying Sailor” – The short is a rumination on an unexpected journey that a sailor finds himself on. Directed by the filmmaking team of Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, the duo have been nominated in this category twice before for “When the Day Breaks” in 1999 and “Wild Life” in 2011.

“The Garbage Man” – During a family gathering, the memories of the assembled family members come together to remember Uncle Button. Button fled Belmonte for France, where he would work as a garbage man for years before returning to Belmonte with trash that he would turn into his own personal treasure.

“Ice Merchants” – A father and his son sell the ice that they produce through a daily routine of parachute jumping off the cliff that their house is attached to.

“It’s Nice in Here” – A critical moment in the lives of a young Black girl and novice police officer that will change them forever is shown through each of their differing perspectives.

“More Than I Want to Remember” – A teenage girl in Congo is separated from her family after they scatter into the forests surrounding their home when they hear the sounds of bombs. The girl then sets out on a global journey to reunite with the family she’s lost.

“My Year of Dicks” – A 15-year-old teenager is set on the idea of losing her virginity while growing up in a small Texas town during the 1990s. The film’s writer, Pamela Ribon, was a co-writer of both “Moana” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

“New Moon” – Jay Jay and his mother, Edie, find their dreams illuminated through a new moon in their West Philadelphia backyard. The short was written by recent Emmy winner Colman Domingo (who also provides his voice) and his husband, Raul Domingo, who is one of the film’s directors.

“An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” – A mysterious ostrich who can talk helps a young office worker uncover all the inconsistencies in his stop-motion world. The short won the gold medal for animation at this year’s Student Academy Awards for Lachlan Pendragon.

“Passenger” – A man discovers a conflicting relationship between himself, the environment around him and codes.

“Save Ralph” – Ralph explains the daily routine he goes through as a testing bunny in a laboratory. The short includes the voices of Taika Waititi, Zac Efron, Ricky Gervais, Olivia Munn and George Lopez.

“Sierra” – When a father and son are losing an auto race, the son turns himself into a car tire to help the team claim victory.

“Steakhouse” – Franc is cooking a steak for the birthday of his wife, Liza, but a surprise party thrown for Liza by her co-workers threatens her being able to get home on time for the meal.

