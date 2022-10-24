At six of the last 10 Oscars, Best Cinematography has gone hand-in-hand with Best Director: Claudio Miranda and Ang Lee for “Life of Pi” (2013); Emmanuel Lubezki and Alfonso Cuaron for “Gravity” (2014); Lubezki and Alejandro G. Inarritu for both “Birdman” (2015) and “The Revenant” (2016); Linus Sandgren and Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2017); and Cuaron doing double duty on “Roma” (2019). Will that trend hold true this year? (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Cinematography predictions.)

The academy usually regards award-winning cinematography as pretty pictures within an epic technical feat of filmmaking. While great lighting and framing are laudable on their own, having a movie that looks like it was difficult to shoot goes a long way to snagging an Oscar. Recent lensing winners “Avatar” (2009), “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Life of Pi” (2012), “Gravity” (2013), “Blade Runner 2049” (2018) and “1917” (2020) also took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

While the lensers of “Inception” and “Gravity” first prevailed at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, these precursor prizes do not have a stellar track record at forecasting the Oscar winner. Indeed, since the guild started handing out prizes in 1987, the two groups have agreed only 17 times:

1991: “Dances with Wolves” (Dean Semler)

1996: “Braveheart” (John Toll)

1997: “The English Patient” (John Seale)

1998: “Titanic” (Russell Carpenter)

2000: “American Beauty” (Conrad L. Hall)

2003: “Road to Perdition” (Hall)

2006: “Memoirs of a Geisha” (Dion Beebe)

2008: “There Will Be Blood” (Robert Elswit)

2009: “Slumdog Millionaire” (Anthony Dod Mantle)

2011: “Inception” (Wally Pfister)

2014: “Gravity” (Emmanuel Lubezki)

2015: “Birdman” (Lubezki)

2016: “The Revenant” (Lubezki)

2018: “Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins)

2020: “1917” (Deakins)

2021: “Mank” (Erik Messerschmidt)

2022: “Dune” (Greig Fraser)

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Russell Carpenter

“Babylon”: Linus Sandgren

“Bardo”: Darius Khondji

“The Batman”: Greig Fraser

“Elvis”: Mandy Walker

“The Fabelmans”: Janusz Kamiński

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Claudio Miranda

“The Wonder”: Ari Wegner

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Armageddon Time”: Darius Khondji

“The Banshees of Inisherin”: Ben Davis

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Empire of Light”: Roger Deakins

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Larkin Seiple

“She Said”: Natasha Braier

“Till”: Bobby Bukowski

“The Woman King”: Polly Morgan

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: James Friend

“Amsterdam”: Emmanuel Lubezki

“Blonde”: Chayse Irvin

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Barry Ackroyd

“Nope”: Hoyte van Hoytema

“Pinocchio”: Frank Passingham

“TAR”: Florian Hoffmeister

“The Whale”: Matthew Libatique

“White Noise”: Lol Crawley

“Women Talking”: Luc Montpellier

