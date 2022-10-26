If you want to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design, it’s best to pick a project for which you can create frilly dresses from a bygone era. Since its introduction at the 1948 Academy Awards, this category has favored period pictures, including the 2021 winner “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Voters love to reward the creative forces behind such films, especially those that are about the aristocracy including recent champs “Marie Antoinette” (2007), “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2008), “The Duchess” (2009), “The Young Victoria” (2010), and “Anna Karenina” (2013). (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Costume Design predictions.)

By the way, none of those films even competed for Best Picture. Indeed, only 20 of the most recent 73 Best Picture champs also won this award. Among these was “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004). Fantasy films such as this often boast Oscar-winning costumes, including 2022 champ “Cruella,” 2019 winner “Black Panther,” and recent picks “Alice in Wonderland” (2011), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2017).

Recreating the various looks of the early 20th century has also proven an effective way to win as evidenced by “The Aviator” (2005), “The Artist” (2012), and “The Great Gatsby” (2014). Voters are also delighted to travel to exotic locales as with “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006) and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015).

The one era that does not have costumes that usually appeal to academy members is the modern-day. You have to go all the way back to “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (1995) to find a film set in the present day that won for its costumes, and that one benefited from being about drag queens.

UPDATED: October 26, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

“The Woman King”

“The Wonder”

“Till”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Armageddon Time”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Batman”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Emancipation”

“Matilda”

“TAR”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“White Noise”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Bardo”

“Blonde”

“Bones & All”

“Empire of Light”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“The Menu”

“Nope”

“The Northman”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“The Whale”

“Women Talking”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions