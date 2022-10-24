Predicting the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar becomes a lot easier on December 21 when the academy announces the 15 films that make the shortlist. Those semi-finalists are culled from the more than 100 titles that qualified this year for consideration. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Documentary Feature predictions.)

To winnow those down to a manageable number, the academy adds newly eligible documentary feature to a virtual screening room available to all 500-plus members of the documentary branch. While all members are encouraged to watch as many of these as they can, one-fifth of the voters are assigned each title. Each branch member will submit a preferential ballot listing their top 15 choices.

All of these ballots are collated to determine the 15 semi-finalists. Branch members are then encouraged to watch films on that list which they haven’t seen yet before casting another preferential ballot with their top five choices. The resulting five Documentary Feature nominees will be unveiled along with all the other Oscar categories on January 24, 2023. All academy voters can cast ballots for the winner of this race, which will be revealed during the Oscar ceremony on March 12.

To be eligible for consideration, a documentary feature usually has to first qualify with week-long runs in Los Angeles and New York City which merited reviews by film critics of leading publications or be screened at certain film festivals.

UPDATED: October 24, 2022

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Aftershock” (Directors: Paula Eiselt, Tonya Lewis Lee)

“All That Breathes” (Director: Shaunak Sen)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Director: Laura Poitras)

“Beba” (Director: Rebeca Huntt)

“Descendant” (Director: Margaret Brown )

“Fire of Love” (Director: Sara Dosa)

“Good Night Oppy” (Director: Ryan White)

“Jerry Lewis: Trouble in Mind” (Director: Ethan Coen)

“Last Flight Home” (Director: Ondi Timoner)

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (Director: Sacha Jenkins)

“Mija” (Director: Isabel Castro)

“Moonage Daydream” (Director: Brett Morgen)

“Nalvany” (Director: Daniel Roher)

“Retrograde” (Director: Matthew Heineman)

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” (Director: Luca Guadgnino)

“’Sr.’” (Director: Chris Smith)

“The Territory” (Director: Alex Pritz)

“Turn Every Page: (Director: Lizzie Gottlieb)

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Art & Krimes by Krimes” (Director: Alysa Nahmias)

“Bad Axe” (Director: David Siev)

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” (Directors: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine)

“In Her Hands” (Directors: Tamana Ayazi, Marcel Mettelsiefen)

“The Janes” (Director: Tia Lessin)

“My Old School” (Director: Jono McLeod)

“Nothing Lasts Forever” (Director: Jason Kohn)

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” (Director: Kathlyn Horan)

“Return to Seoul” (Director: Davy Chou)

“Riotsville, USA” (Director: Sierra Pettengill)

“Second Chance” (Director: Ramin Bahrani)

“Sidney” (Director: Derik Murray)

“Wildcat” (Directors: Trevor Beck Frost, Melissa Lesh)

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Battleground” (Director: Cynthia Lowen)

“Bitterbrush” (Director: Emelie Mahdavian)

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power ” (Director: Nina Menkes)

“Civil” (Director: Nadia Hallgren)

“Framing Agnes” (Director: Chase Joynt)

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (Directors: R.J. Cuutler, David Furnish)

“If These Walls Could Sing” (Director: Mary McCartney)

“Is That Black Enough For You?” (Director: Elvis Mitchell)

“Nothing Compares” (Director: Kathryn Ferguson)

“The Princess (Director: Ed Perkins)

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” (Director: Alek Keshishian)

“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari” (Director: Rory Kennedy)

