When it comes to predicting the Oscar winner for Best Film Editing, you can’t go wrong by looking for the movie with the most cuts. Past winners “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Ford v Ferrari” (2020) and “Dune” (2022) included high-octane action sequences with frenetic cutting. And a slew of other champs — including “Saving Private Ryan” in 1999, “Black Hawk Down” (2002), “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “Hacksaw Ridge” (2017) and “Dunkirk” (2018) — have been war pictures. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Film Editing predictions.))

Oscar voters also embrace film editors who skillfully juggle multiple storylines, as was the case with “Traffic” (2001) and “Crash” (2006). And they like films that expertly inter-cut music with images, such as “Cabaret” (1973), “Chicago” (2003), “Whiplash” (2015), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019) and 2021 winner “Sound of Metal.” Special effects extravaganzas like “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Gravity” (2014) won by deftly blurring the lines between the real and the fantastic.

Historically, a nomination for film editing was an essential one for the ultimate winner of the big prize. Indeed, 34 films won both awards. Yet the last time the two went hand-in-hand was “Argo” in 2012. The reintroduction of the preferential ballot for Best Picture has changed the dynamic. “Gravity” swept the below-the-line awards but lost the top race to “12 Years a Slave.”

UPDATED: October 25, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein

“Babylon”: Tom Cross

“The Batman”: William Joy, Tyler Nelson

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Paul Rogers

“The Fabelmans”: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”: Bob Ducsay

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Eddie Hamilton

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: Sven Budelmann

“Armageddon Time”: Scott Morris

“The Banshees of Inisherin”: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: Michael. P. Shawver

“Elvis”: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

“She Said”: Hansjorg Weibrich

“Till”: Ron Patane

“The Woman King”: Terilyn A. Shropshire

“Women Talking”: Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo



Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”: James Friend

“Bardo”: Alejandro G. Inarritu

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Daysha Broadway

“Nope”: Nicholas Monsour

“Pinocchio”: Holly Klein, Ken Schretzmann

“TAR”: Monika Will

“Triangle of Sadness”: Ruben Ostlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

“The Whale”: Andrew Weisblum

