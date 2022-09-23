2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscar predictions for Best International Feature.)

In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy will determine each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee will be divided into groups and required to watch a minimum of 12 of the submissions over a six-week period that ends in mid December. They will rate them from 6 to 10 and their top 15 vote-getters will make it to the next round. That list of these semi-finalists will be revealed on December 21, 2022.

These 15 films will be made available to the entire academy membership who can cast ballots for the final five nominees provided they attest to having watched all the entries. The nominations in this (and the other 22 competitive categories) will be announced on January 24. All voters will get access to the five nominees and can vote for the winner, which will be revealed on the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Since the competitive category was introduced in 1957, European films have dominated by winning 53 times. Compare that to five victories for films from Asia, three from each of Africa and South America, and one apiece from Canada and Mexico.

In 2020 and 2021, a record 93 countries submitted entries in the International Feature Film race. That was up by six from 2019, when the category was still called Best Foreign-Language Film, and eclipses the record 92 submissions in 2018 and 2022.

UPDATED: September 14, 2022

Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order by country)

Algeria: “Our Brothers” Directed by: Rachid Bouchareb

Austria: “Corsage” Directed by: Marie Kreutzer

Belgium: “Close” Directed by: Lukas Dhont

Canada: “Eternal Spring” Directed by: Jason Loftus

Czech Republic: “Il Boemo” Directed by: Petr Vaclav

Finland: “Girl Picture” Directed by: Alli Haapasalo

Georgia: “A Long Break” Directed by: Davit Pirtskhalava

Germany: “All Quiet on the Western Front” Directed by: Edward Berger

Guatemala: “The Silence of the Mole” Directed by: Anais Taracena

Ireland: “The Quiet Girl” Directed by: Colm Bairead

South Korea: “Decision to Leave” Directed by: Park Chan-wook

Spain: “Alcarras” Directed by: Carla Simon

Sweden: “Boy From Heaven” Directed by: Tarik Saleh

Ukraine: “Klondike” Directed by: Maryna Er Gorbach

Venezuela: “The Box” Directed by: Lorenzo Vigas

Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: “A Ballad” Directed by: Aida Begic

Brazil: “Mars One” Directed by: Gabriel Martins

Costa Rica: “Domingo and the Mist” Directed by: Ariel Escalante

Croatia: “Safe Place” Directed by: Juraj Lerotic

Ecuador: “Lo Invisible” Directed by: Javier Andrade

Greece: “Magnetic Fields” Directed by: Yorgos Goussis

Iceland: “Beautiful Beings” Directed by: Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson

India: “Last Film Show” Directed by: Pan Nalin

Indonesia: “Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap” Directed by: Bene Dion Rajagukguk

Israel: “Cinema Sabaya” Directed by: Orit Fouks Rotem

Japan: “Plan 75” Directed by: Chie Hayakawa

Netherlands: “Narcosis” Directed by: Martijn de Jong

Nepal: “Butterfly on the Windowpane” Directed by: Sujit Bidari

New Zealand: “Muru” Directed by: Tearepa Kahi

Poland: “EO” Directed by: Jerzy Skolimowski

Portugal: “Alma Viva” Directed by: Cristele Alves Meira

Romania: “Immaculate” Directed by: Monica Stan, George Chiper

Switzerland: “A Piece of Sky” Directed by: Michael Koch

Taiwan: “Goddamned Asura” Directed by: Lou Yi-an

Tunisia: “Under the Fig Trees” Directed by: Erige Sehiri

Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)

Albania: “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On” Directed by: Gentian Koci

Armenia: “Aurora’s Sunrise” Directed by: Inna Sahakyan

Bolivia: “Utama” Directed by: Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Hungary: “Blockade” Directed by: Adam Toser

Iran: “World War III” Directed by: Houman Seyyedi

Kazakhstan: “Life” Directed by: Emir Baigazin

Kosovo: “Looking for Venera” Directed by: Norika Sefa

Latvia: “January” Directed by: Viestur Kairish

Lithuania: “Pilgrims” Directed by: Laurynas Bareisa

Moldova: “Carbon” Directed by: Ion Bors

Montenegro: “The Elegy of Laurel” Directed by: Dusan Kasalica

Palestine: “Mediterranean Fever” Directed by: Maha Haj

Panama: “Birthday Boy” Directed by: Arturo Montenegro

Paraguay: “Eami” Directed by: Paz Encina

Serbia: “Darkling” Directed by: Dusan Milic

Slovakia: “Victim” Directed by: Michal Blasko

Slovenia: “Orchestra” Directed by: Matevz Luzar

Tanzania: “Tug of War” Directed by: Amil Shivji

Turkey: “Kerr” Directed by: Tayfun Pirselimoglu

Uganda: “Tembele” Directed by: Morris Mugisha

Uruguay: “The Employer and the Employee” Directed by: Manolo Nieto



