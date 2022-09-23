2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscar predictions for Best International Feature.)
In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy will determine each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee will be divided into groups and required to watch a minimum of 12 of the submissions over a six-week period that ends in mid December. They will rate them from 6 to 10 and their top 15 vote-getters will make it to the next round. That list of these semi-finalists will be revealed on December 21, 2022.
These 15 films will be made available to the entire academy membership who can cast ballots for the final five nominees provided they attest to having watched all the entries. The nominations in this (and the other 22 competitive categories) will be announced on January 24. All voters will get access to the five nominees and can vote for the winner, which will be revealed on the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.
Since the competitive category was introduced in 1957, European films have dominated by winning 53 times. Compare that to five victories for films from Asia, three from each of Africa and South America, and one apiece from Canada and Mexico.
In 2020 and 2021, a record 93 countries submitted entries in the International Feature Film race. That was up by six from 2019, when the category was still called Best Foreign-Language Film, and eclipses the record 92 submissions in 2018 and 2022.
UPDATED: September 14, 2022
Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order by country)
Algeria: “Our Brothers” Directed by: Rachid Bouchareb
Austria: “Corsage” Directed by: Marie Kreutzer
Belgium: “Close” Directed by: Lukas Dhont
Canada: “Eternal Spring” Directed by: Jason Loftus
Czech Republic: “Il Boemo” Directed by: Petr Vaclav
Finland: “Girl Picture” Directed by: Alli Haapasalo
Georgia: “A Long Break” Directed by: Davit Pirtskhalava
Germany: “All Quiet on the Western Front” Directed by: Edward Berger
Guatemala: “The Silence of the Mole” Directed by: Anais Taracena
Ireland: “The Quiet Girl” Directed by: Colm Bairead
South Korea: “Decision to Leave” Directed by: Park Chan-wook
Spain: “Alcarras” Directed by: Carla Simon
Sweden: “Boy From Heaven” Directed by: Tarik Saleh
Ukraine: “Klondike” Directed by: Maryna Er Gorbach
Venezuela: “The Box” Directed by: Lorenzo Vigas
Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: “A Ballad” Directed by: Aida Begic
Brazil: “Mars One” Directed by: Gabriel Martins
Costa Rica: “Domingo and the Mist” Directed by: Ariel Escalante
Croatia: “Safe Place” Directed by: Juraj Lerotic
Ecuador: “Lo Invisible” Directed by: Javier Andrade
Greece: “Magnetic Fields” Directed by: Yorgos Goussis
Iceland: “Beautiful Beings” Directed by: Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson
India: “Last Film Show” Directed by: Pan Nalin
Indonesia: “Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap” Directed by: Bene Dion Rajagukguk
Israel: “Cinema Sabaya” Directed by: Orit Fouks Rotem
Japan: “Plan 75” Directed by: Chie Hayakawa
Netherlands: “Narcosis” Directed by: Martijn de Jong
Nepal: “Butterfly on the Windowpane” Directed by: Sujit Bidari
New Zealand: “Muru” Directed by: Tearepa Kahi
Poland: “EO” Directed by: Jerzy Skolimowski
Portugal: “Alma Viva” Directed by: Cristele Alves Meira
Romania: “Immaculate” Directed by: Monica Stan, George Chiper
Switzerland: “A Piece of Sky” Directed by: Michael Koch
Taiwan: “Goddamned Asura” Directed by: Lou Yi-an
Tunisia: “Under the Fig Trees” Directed by: Erige Sehiri
Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)
Albania: “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On” Directed by: Gentian Koci
Armenia: “Aurora’s Sunrise” Directed by: Inna Sahakyan
Bolivia: “Utama” Directed by: Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Hungary: “Blockade” Directed by: Adam Toser
Iran: “World War III” Directed by: Houman Seyyedi
Kazakhstan: “Life” Directed by: Emir Baigazin
Kosovo: “Looking for Venera” Directed by: Norika Sefa
Latvia: “January” Directed by: Viestur Kairish
Lithuania: “Pilgrims” Directed by: Laurynas Bareisa
Moldova: “Carbon” Directed by: Ion Bors
Montenegro: “The Elegy of Laurel” Directed by: Dusan Kasalica
Palestine: “Mediterranean Fever” Directed by: Maha Haj
Panama: “Birthday Boy” Directed by: Arturo Montenegro
Paraguay: “Eami” Directed by: Paz Encina
Serbia: “Darkling” Directed by: Dusan Milic
Slovakia: “Victim” Directed by: Michal Blasko
Slovenia: “Orchestra” Directed by: Matevz Luzar
Tanzania: “Tug of War” Directed by: Amil Shivji
Turkey: “Kerr” Directed by: Tayfun Pirselimoglu
Uganda: “Tembele” Directed by: Morris Mugisha
Uruguay: “The Employer and the Employee” Directed by: Manolo Nieto
