2023 Oscars Best Live Action Short Film cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists with complete descriptions

You think it can be difficult to predict the winners of the short film categories at the Oscars? Well, you should try predicting which ones will get nominated! Trying to single out which titles the academy will ultimately choose can be immensely frustrating. Luckily, my dear Derbyites, we here at Gold Derby understand completely and are here to give you assistance. With the recent unveiling on December 21 of this year’s shortlist for the category, we can give you all the details about the 15 finalists for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2023 Oscars.

As a refresher, the four most recent Oscar champions in the Best Live Action Short Film category were “The Long Goodbye” (2021), “Two Distant Strangers” (2020), “The Neighbors’ Window” (2019) and “Skin” (2018). What will join the list this year? Use the following info to help you determine which contenders in Best Live Action Short Film will get nominated this year in our predictions center.

“All in Favor” – At the end of a condo’s board meeting, one of the landlords causes a commotion when he tells about his new tenant and the person’s condition.

“Almost Home” – A teenage boy and his mother who are currently in space learn of an outbreak of a terrible virus on Earth and forces them to decide whether they will continue their journey home or to remain in outer space. The short won the gold medal for narrative at this year’s Student Academy Awards for Nils Keller.

“An Irish Goodbye” – When their mother suddenly dies, two estranged brothers find themselves reunited in their rural Northern Ireland hometown.

“Ivalu” – A young girl in Greenland desperately searches for her older sister who has disappeared. The short’s director, Anders Walter, won this category in 2013 for “Helium” alongside Kim Magnusson.

“Le Pupille” – The short follows the rebellious inhabitants of a girls Catholic boarding school during the lead up to Christmas. The director is noted Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, who’s won two prizes at the Cannes Film Festival: the Grand Prix for “The Wonders” in 2014 and Best Screenplay for “Happy as Lazzaro” in 2018. It was also produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón and can currently be streamed on Disney+.

“The Lone Wolf” – The host of a late-night radio show gets a phone call from an old friend.

“Nakam” – A 12-year-old violin player is caught between a rock and a hard place when he’s supposed to carry out an attack on several SS officers as part of a Ukrainian partisan movement but finds out the plan will also endanger the life of his only friend.

“Night Ride” – Dunja is a young student who has just moved to a big city from her hometown and misses the support of her friend Sara. She finds herself questioning her decision in a sequence of dreams and nightmares.

“Plastic Killer” – The short is about Amparo, a woman who lives in a vacant store and her only source of company is a plastic bag that she believes is her daughter.

“The Red Suitcase” – A teenage girl from Iran is scared to bring her suitcase through the automatic arrival doors of the Luxembourg Airport and keeps pushing back the task of going through the door.

“The Right Words” – Mahdi is pressured by his peers to confess his love for Jada, a girl who is clueless to his existence, and the declaration turns into a public spectacle. The short was an official selection at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for Short Film Palme d’Or.

“Sideral” – As Brazil is about to launch its first manned rocket into outer space, a cleaning lady who lives near the launch site with her husband, a mechanic, dreams of other things. This short was also a nominee for the Short Film Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“The Treatment” – A bald man is contacted by a clinic that claims to have a cure for him that has a 100% success rate and seems too good to be true.

“Tula” – A cleaning lady at a girl’s private school meets the daughter of the head teacher in the restroom. When the girl tells the cleaning lady a secret, she must decide whether to help the girl or not.

“Warsha” – A Syrian immigrant working as a crane operator in Lebanon volunteers to work on a very dangerous crane. Alone on the crane, he finally feels free to explore his fantasies of living a life in drag. The short won Short Film Jury Prize (International Fiction) at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

