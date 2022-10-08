Since the academy expanded the Best Picture category at the Oscars in 2010, Best Original Screenplay has gone to writers of a wide-range of genres: dramas (“Birdman,” “Manchester by the Sea”); comedies (“Midnight in Paris”); biopics (“The King’s Speech,” “Green Book”); true-life stories (“Spotlight”); memoirs (“Belfast”); period pictures (“Django Unchained”); war movies (“The Hurt Locker”); sci-fi (“Her”), thrillers (“Parasite,” “Promising Young Woman:) and horror (“Get Out”). (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Original Screenplay predictions.)

Regardless of the type of film, a nominee needs broad academy support to win this race. Indeed, all 13 of the most recent Best Original Screenplay winners were, at the least, Best Picture nominees. And six of them won the big prize, bringing the total number of Best Picture champs with Oscar-winning original screenplays to 18. By comparison, 42 films have done this on the adapted side including the 2022 double dipper “CODA.”

In 2022 three nominees for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards were crafted by writer/directors; the previous year it had been all five. Expect auteurs to be well-represented in this race once again.

UPDATED: October 8, 2022

Leading Contenders (in alphabetical order)

“Babylon”: Damien Chazelle

“The Banshees of Inisherin”: Martin McDonagh

“Bardo”: Nicolas Giacobone, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu

“Empire of Light”: Sam Mendes

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans”: Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“TAR”: Todd Field

Strong Contenders (in alphabetical order)

“Armageddon Time”: James Gray

“Decision to Leave”: Park Chan-wook, Seo-kyeong Jeong

“Nope”: Jordan Peele

“Till”: Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly

“Triangle of Sadness”: Ruben Ostlund

Possible Contenders (in alphabetical order)

“Broker”: Hirokazu Koreeda

“Causeway”: Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”: Cooper Raiff

“Elvis”: Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”: Anthony McCarten

“The Menu”: “The Menu”: Seth Reiss, Will Tracy

“The Woman King”: Maria Bello, Dana Stevens

