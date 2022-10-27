As is the case with most below-the-line Oscar categories, bigger equals better when it comes to Best Production Design. The more lavish the sets, the more accurate the period detail, the more extravagant the designs, the more likely your film will win an Academy Award. Formerly known as Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, this prize goes to the production designer and set decorator, leaving the poor art directors on the outside looking in; perhaps that accounts for the title change. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Production Design predictions.)

Like Best Costume Design, this award rarely corresponds with Best Picture. Before “The Shape of Water” prevailed in both categories in 2018, the last to line-up was “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004. Often, the winner of this race hasn’t even been nominated for the top prize, as was the case with “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006), “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2007), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2008), “Alice in Wonderland” (2011), and “The Great Gatsby” (2014).

Academy voters love period designs, as seen in recent winners such as “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2009), “Hugo” (2012), “Lincoln” (2013), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2020) and “Mank.” That rare victory for a contemporary film like “La La Land” (2017) is due to its expressionistic use of color and shape rather than any shift in the taste of voters. Sci-fi and fantasy titles, such as “Avatar” (2010), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Black Panther” (2019) and last year’s winner, “Dune,” also do well here.

UPDATED: October 26, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“The Woman King”

“The Wonder”

“Till”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Armageddon Time”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Batman”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Emancipation”

“Matilda”

“TAR”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“White Noise”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Bardo”

“Blonde”

“Bones & All”

“Empire of Light”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“The Menu”

“Nope”

“The Northman”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“The Whale”

“Women Talking”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions