The motion picture academy made it a little easier in 2021 to predict the winners by combining Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into one category: Best Sound. Both sound mixers and sound editors are recognized in the combined category. Up to six statuettes will be awarded to one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers. The inaugural winner of Best Sound was, appropriately enough “Sound of Metal.” Last year, this prize went to “Dune.”

The sound branch determines the nominees in two stages. First, upwards of 15 members of the branch attend special screenings and cast preferential ballots with the top 10 vote-getters, announced on December 21, moving on to the second stage. Those members from the first stage and any other members who either attend screenings of excerpts from these 10 semi-finalists or attest that they have seen them cast preferential ballots and the top five films are nominated.

It can be difficult to differentiate the sound mixing of a film from the sound editing. While the members of the sound branch are experts in the two fields, the rest of the Oscar voters may not be as versed. Sound editing is the art of putting together the various pieces of the sound track (dialogue, effects, ADR and foley) Sound mixing adjusts the overall sound and score levels throughout the film. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Sound predictions.)

The two sound awards often went to the same film, with 10 double champs this century: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019), “Dunkirk” (2018), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Gravity” (2014), “Hugo” (2012), “Inception” (2011), “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008), “King Kong” (2006) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004). All of these double dippers featured extensive action sequences complete with explosions, crashes, and clanging metal.

UPDATED: October 28, 2022

Please note: To read full descriptions of each film, check out our 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions.

Leading Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Strong Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“Armageddon Time”

“Babylon”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Emancipation”

“Matilda”

“The Northman”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“White Noise”

“The Wonder”

Possible Contenders (alphabetical by title)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Bardo”

“Blonde”

“Bones & All”

“Empire of Light”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“The Menu”

“Nope”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions